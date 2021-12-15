Wrapping up December fishing before Christmas

By Don Daniels

Last month there were a few days that reminded me why I live in Campbell River: Fishing and mild weather.

There are a number of local die-hard anglers that go for salmon and generally enjoy getting a salmon caught before Christmas. On the weather watch, it was no snow around Campbell River and even fresh water fishers could get out and spend a few hours on local lakes but that would come to an end as the first snow showed up overnight Sunday, Dec. 5.

A number of guides have just gotten back from hunting deer locally and a number of groups are returning from northern B.C. and various areas of Alberta. They have given up their fishing rods and are currently processing game birds, moose and elk meat.

Meanwhile, a number of lodge owners already have had a few get-togethers for the staff who have worked long hours during the fishing season. Food is plentiful, which consists of salmon and tuna and other seafood delights such as crab and prawns, or oysters served in the shell. Christmas is fast approaching; the weather will get colder and the fishing season will be limited to only a few die-hard anglers who have a boat in the water and will spend a few hours per day just getting out and enjoying fishing in general, here and other areas west coast.

It was a pleasure to get back to the fly-tying sessions for beginners and the first groups were assembled at the Seniors Centre at Ironwood Mall. I plan to book another date down the line to fit in all who have registered with me. There is a waiting list of a few people who I will contact and fill in the calendar, sometime after the new year. Groups have been reduced in size because of social distancing and still dealing with Covid protocol.

In the new year, confirmed dates are Jan. 30, Feb. 27 and March 27 at the Campbell River library from 1 to 3 p.m. These sessions are booked solid and a date is to be determined for those on the waiting list but they will be contacted and informed of a date and time to get behind a fly tying vise and get out fishing the patterns they have created.

We still have time to wrap up the gift shopping or if you need a stocking stuffer for that special someone who enjoys fishing. What to buy? There are rods and reels for those salmon anglers and staff working at shops in Campbell River know the best products for this area and will work with your budget. There are rods and reels along with cooler bags and clothing.

Stocking stuffers can include various spoons, spinners and hoochies that any angler would be happy to receive. Christmas is a time that anglers enjoy receiving gear.

For non-anglers on your list, a gift of smoked salmon is well received. If you can’t get out fishing, enjoy shopping during the holidays. There are some people who do a great job of pickling herring or making chum eggs which I call salmon jam.

When the weather improves, they will get out and give the local rivers a try at hooking into a trout.

Campbell Riverfishing