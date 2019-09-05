Would you do it all over again?

By James Durand

A few weeks ago I was listening to a radio show and the topic was nagging injuries from years of sports.

They weren’t talking about major catastrophic injuries, but all the small sprains, breaks, and tweaks that are unavoidable after years of participating in sports, especially contact, or extreme sports.

And even if you never played a contact sport, the injuries caused by repetitiveness and over use are inevitable.

The panel of hosts were all ex-athletes anywhere from their late 30’s to their early 50’s, and the big question was, “If you knew in your youth, how much pain you would be in each day due to your participation in (name your sport here), would you have quit to save your body?”

It got me thinking. I now have aching shoulders from volleyball, a clicking and sore jaw, bad ankles, and thumbs that don’t flex properly, all from lacrosse, and the list from mountain biking is too long to include here. If I had seen the future and how many nagging injuries I would have to deal with, would I have stopped competing, or even participating in the sports I love back in my youth?

Since my early 30’s I have had to stretch each morning just so I could get out of bed in less than 10 minutes. Without some serious yoga on a regular basis, standing up straight didn’t happen until lunch time, throwing a ball would put me in a sling, and if I happened to step on some uneven ground, I most likely had a week or two on crutches. Plus just a lot of aches and pains.

So, as I look back over the years I wonder now if I should have quit way back in my 20’s to save my body for later in life. Less pain, easier to sleep, more comfort in my “old age.”

Well, it’s been 20 years of pain now, and I haven’t persuaded myself to quit yet. Maybe I’ll think about it for another decade or two while I ride some awesome trails, hit some mountain bike parks, and improve my jumping skills. I’ll start thinking about the pain when I’m old, you know, in my 80’s.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Campbell River’s Leah Tremain takes silver and bronze in Masters Jiu Jitsu worlds
Next story
Campbell River teen helps Canada to first win at U18 volleyball worlds

Just Posted

Campbell River teen helps Canada to first win at U18 volleyball worlds

Emoni Bush earns 13 points in team’s opening 3-1 victory over Korea

Local doctor ready to join grandmothers in annual ride

Erika Kellerhals says she sees firsthand how hard it is for AIDS patients to battle stigma and remain hopeful

Cougar shot and killed in Campbell River

Animal was very comfortable in the highly developed neighbourhood: conservation officer

Saratoga, Miracle Beach residents itching to get to core of mosquito issue

Problem seems to be getting worse and starting earlier in the season

Campbell River Storm bolster behind the bench team

Hockey team announces four additions to coaching and player development roles

VIDEO: Federal appeals court approves six First Nations challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

Environmental challenges were dismissed, disappointing those groups

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

New ride-hailing company to launch in smaller B.C. cities

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

WFP to meet with USW for mediation Sept. 13

WFP made the announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 4, via press release.

New videos highlight southern Vancouver Island’s tsunami risk

Washington, B.C. tsunami risk evident in simulation from the State Department of Natural Resources

Nine Vancouver-area taxi companies ask B.C. Supreme Court to quash ride-hailing rules

Fleet size and lack of consultation are at the heart of the issue

People’s Party candidate calls for ‘parental bill of rights’ following B.C. transgender child case

Delta hopeful’s federal election pledge prompted by court decision in case of transgender 14-year-old

Health Canada warns against modifying vape pens as illness spreads in U.S.

People have reported respiratory and gastric problems in the U.S. and one has died

Most Read