Without failure, can we find success?

It happens in all aspects of life, we fail.

It can be devastating, recovering from failure is tough, and in the social media frenzy we live in now, failure can be embarrassing.

But without failure, do we actually learn from our experiences, do we improve, are we willing to take further risks down the road? I don’t think so.

No matter what your goal, failing sucks, but as I look back in life it’s my failures that made me stronger and more resilient.

I learned most of this from sports throughout my life. I always improved more after losses than I did after a win, and as time passed, I had less losses than wins.

When I took up mountain biking seriously I always wanted to improve and try new things on my bike. I would calculate, plan, and assess risk, then I would go.

If I look at the times everything went perfectly, the memories aren’t as clear, but the times that went wrong made me a betterrider in the end.

When things go sideways and you smash into the ground, while your friends stand by making statements like “Oh s#!t, is he alive?” you slowly get up, try not to cry, and you assess the event pretty seriously. It sticks in your mind and you learn from your mistakes, make some changes, and next time it goes better. The time after that you’re willing to try something bigger. Then the process starts over again and soon the successes far outweigh the failures.

If you’re scared to fail, after that first crash you get up and limp home with your tail between your legs. Next time out you ride around the hard parts and sadly, you just discovered your limits.

So, Is failure embarrassing? Yep. Does it suck? Yep. Does it hurt? For me it usually does. But the alternative is never taking risks, and never reaping the rewards of those risks, whether that’s a success, or just a good lesson.

Don’t forget to step out of the box once in a while, it’ll make you feel more alive … win or lose.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Canadian Special Olympics athlete to play at NBA all-star weekend

Just Posted

Back to school for Vancouver Island’s snow-covered kids, more snow coming

All school districts in business this morning but officials warn another 5-10 centimetres today

Comox Strathcona Waste Management looks at tipping fees

Fees part of planned review that could offset future tax hikes in regions

City of Campbell River responds to BCTS intention to continue Snowden harvesting plans

Yet another call for the province to halt timber harvest activities until long-term plan is in place

Everett Silvertip’s Island-born forward carrying on proud First Nations tradition

Jalen Price gets inspiration from indigenous Canadian hockey players who proceeded him.

Campbell River Storm alumni game raises funds, awareness for Cameryn’s Cause

Charity supports families with sick or injured kids, or who experience death of a child

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

Maple Ridge mom calls for mandatory measles shots

Petition asks premier to make vaccines a requirement

Search crews warn snowmobilers not to do ‘something stupid’ Family Day weekend

Lack of preparation and ‘poor-decision making’ contribute to the high number of rescue calls

Snowstorms delay mail delivery for parts of B.C.: Canada Post

Canada Post’s major processing centre for much of B.C. is in Vancouver

B.C. looks to create witness security program

Minister Mike Farnworth said program would be another step in curbing gang and gun violence

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

Most Read