James Durand

Winter’s Here …

Warm head, warm hands, and warm feet make the difference between a great ride and a miserable outing

By James Durand

Generally, I don’t think many mountain bikers look forward to winter weather.

I get it, dry warm rides are definitely a nicer sounding option than cold and mucky, but change is good isn’t it?

Sure, if I had to choose one riding condition to live with from here on out, I’d probably pick a nice tacky shoulder season with mild temps in the mid teens, but knowing me, I’d eventually get bored with that.

That might be why I am really looking forward to some different conditions.

The early summer gave me dream conditions, but August and September were so dusty I was hearing regular complaints from the locals and wishes for rain.

So a few weeks of tacky trails again will be really nice, the challenge of some wet roots will help us retrieve some technical skills again, and the odd muddy day can be a lot of fun if you let your inner child out for a ride.

For many of us it’s just getting out the door that is the biggest obstacle, but once you’re pedalling, you love it as much as any season.

In the end, we have access to different riding gear to keep us comfortable and safe, and most of us live on the west coast because we can play outside all year, so rather than dread the coming weather, let’s embrace it.

Put your winter tires on, grab your warm layers and your rain gear, and go ride your bike.

Not motivated enough on your own, jump in with a group ride and join a bunch of us that had just as much trouble getting out the door as you did, you’ll be thankful you did.

Just remember what keeps you comfortable.

There is an endless list of gear you “need,” but remember, a warm head, warm hands, and warm feet will make the biggest difference between a great ride and a miserable outing.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canucks open road trip with 6-4 win over sagging Senators in Ottawa
Next story
Get ready for cold weather fishing in November

Just Posted

Farheen HaQ (left) chats with Cory Cliffe at the event closing HaQ’s show on Nov. 4. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Food, medicine and community shared at cross-cultural exchange event

In 2021, Laura Johnson , a Métis faculty member (left, seen with Diana Segura-Sojo), established a new partnership with Tecnológico de Costa Rica for a student virtual exchange. Photo supplied
North Island College launches innovative global learning plan

The Campbell River Community Centre will be used as an extreme weather shelter on Nov. 8. File photo
Extreme Weather Shelter activated at Campbell River Community Centre

Sayward councillor Kohen Gilkin was elected at age 18. Photo courtesy Kohen Gilkin
Sayward’s 18-year-old councillor hopes to inspire other young people to become politically-involved