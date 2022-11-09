Winter’s Here …

By James Durand

Generally, I don’t think many mountain bikers look forward to winter weather.

I get it, dry warm rides are definitely a nicer sounding option than cold and mucky, but change is good isn’t it?

Sure, if I had to choose one riding condition to live with from here on out, I’d probably pick a nice tacky shoulder season with mild temps in the mid teens, but knowing me, I’d eventually get bored with that.

That might be why I am really looking forward to some different conditions.

The early summer gave me dream conditions, but August and September were so dusty I was hearing regular complaints from the locals and wishes for rain.

So a few weeks of tacky trails again will be really nice, the challenge of some wet roots will help us retrieve some technical skills again, and the odd muddy day can be a lot of fun if you let your inner child out for a ride.

For many of us it’s just getting out the door that is the biggest obstacle, but once you’re pedalling, you love it as much as any season.

In the end, we have access to different riding gear to keep us comfortable and safe, and most of us live on the west coast because we can play outside all year, so rather than dread the coming weather, let’s embrace it.

Put your winter tires on, grab your warm layers and your rain gear, and go ride your bike.

Not motivated enough on your own, jump in with a group ride and join a bunch of us that had just as much trouble getting out the door as you did, you’ll be thankful you did.

Just remember what keeps you comfortable.

There is an endless list of gear you “need,” but remember, a warm head, warm hands, and warm feet will make the biggest difference between a great ride and a miserable outing.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

