The only retiring Swicked Cycles owner James Durand expects he'll do is retiring customers' bikes. Photo submitted

Who knew? Patience can pay off

By James Durand

I’ve never been one to have any patience. I have high expectations of myself and don’t leave much room for error. It can be frustrating at times, but I am what I am.

I have been forced into a higher level of patience over my life with different jobs, running a business, and, most of all, having kids, but it’s still not my strongest personality trait.

Since the early 90’s, I’ve coached mountain biking and always enjoyed watching the progression of riders while I helped them figure out a few tricks. Seeing a new rider bounce over a log for the first time after just a few instructions is amazing, so the gratification was almost instant. No need for patience. All that coaching was with adults. They were there by choice and really wanted to learn, so my lack of patience was never an issue.

Lately I’ve been doing a bit of coaching with kids on our Tuesday night youth rides, and I am now coaching Regan’s lacrosse team.

On the mountain bike side of things, it’s similar to the adults I’ve coached for years, but the attention span went from 15 or 20 minutes, to 15 or 20 seconds. Seriously, there is no exaggeration here.

So my approach has been a bit different and we work on super simple skills and then get riding as quickly as possible to keep them engaged.

With a bunch of six-year-olds learning lacrosse it’s a bit tougher.

Most of these kids haven’t played the game before and they’re starting from absolute scratch … and again, we have about 15 seconds before they’ve blanked me out and start smacking each other with the sticks, or waving at Mom and Dad in the stands. Or worse, start asking questions. “Hay James, why do you have black laces?” “Hey James, can I be the coach?” “Hey Coach, what’s your name again?”

So it’s quick chats, and back to the action, lot’s of movement and lots of excitement. My dream of creating amazing athletes at such a young age died a little bit.

Then, out of nowhere in the last week, my mountain bike kids, who I thought were completely ignoring me, started using some skills. Their pedals are level, their knees and elbows are bent, and a few of them actually shifted gears last Tuesday. This last weekend at lacrosse, my whole team seemed to wake up. They didn’t run around like a pack of wolves chasing the same ball, they tried to pass to each other, and they actually looked where they were shooting the ball, which got them a few goals in the game when we really needed them.

Just when I was starting to feel like a frustrated cat herder, it seems all these kids are listening … and learning.

It was awesome, and as I was telling them with pride how great they’re doing, one of the kids interrupted with, “Hey James, can we have Tim Bits now?”

Oh well, baby steps I guess.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Cycling

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
No charges for ex-heavyweight champ Mike Tyson for punching airplane passenger

Just Posted

The annual Wings ‘n’ Wheels show at the airport cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be postponed for one more year but this time due to construction at the Campbell River airport. Mirror File Photo
Wings and Wheels event postponed

The eagle that was rescued from inside the house in Port Hardy. (Jill Laviolette photo)
Eagle recovering after crashing through a window in Port Hardy

Rigid-hull inflatable fast rescue craft with three person crews operate out of the inshore rescue boat stations. Canadian Coast Guard photo
Canadian Coast Guard setting up seasonal station on Cortes

Campbell River fire crews attended a brush fire south of Campbell River on May 9. Mirror file photo
Windy conditions cause beach fire to spread south of Campbell River