Where’s your dog?

With a busier bike season this year, older kids who are super fun to hang out with, and some wet weather, I’ve been riding way less than I like.

Last week, trying to get back on track, I planned some bigger mileage. Then my schedule got rearranged and I was headed to Whistler for a few days of work … real work with rain gear, shovels, and blisters and stuff. It didn’t do much for my riding plans.

After a few days, I realized that Friday morning was free, so I planned a great loop the night before and laid out my biking gear.

I woke Friday morning to a monsoon. I looked at the thermostat and saw a lowly three degrees registered. I wanted to curl up and sleep in, but knowing this was my only chance to ride for the week, I jumped up, climbed into my rain gear, and headed out into the storm.

I quickly noticed that three degrees in a mountain town with a nasty cross wind and icy rain, feels much colder. I headed back and got another layer.

Eventually, the long climb started and I my core temperature got to be bearable, but I was soaked to the bone and seemed to be eating mud.

Again, it was my only ride of the week, so I kept going. I topped the climb and started on a “fun” DH trail. Each little jump or berm was turned into a sloppy puddle. I could feel water running down my butt crack and every time I blinked it felt gritty.

I exited the trail and was contemplating a second lap when I saw another biker unloading bike and dogs from his truck.

He asked me, “Where’s your dog?”

“What do you mean?” I said.

He repeated slowly “Where is your dog?”

I told him “I don’t have a dog.”

Then he laughed, “ You’re actually riding in this weather for fun?” and then just shook his head.

I skipped the second lap and aimed for home, and a hot shower. I’ll try for a bigger ride this week.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Campbell River BMX riders win national titles

Just Posted

Mock student vote ‘elects’ Blaney as MP

Greens’ de Bruijn comes in second

RCMP offer best safety practices for Halloween

Parents should talk with kids before heading out the door trick or treating

Familiar battle fought in North Island-Powell River

North Island–Powell River stays NDP as Blaney returns to Ottawa

City of Campbell River wins another round of videography awards

Third year in a row the city has taken home recognition in Videographer Awards Program

Campbell River Italian Cultural Society chooses hospice for annual picnic donation

Miracle Beach event is the club’s major fundraiser each year, raising almost $30K in 22 years

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Vancouver Island’s diversified economy expected to slow but not stall

Senior economist delivers State of the Island report at summit in Nanaimo, says ‘don’t panic’

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. man says condo ‘collapsing’ after neighbour removed load-bearing post

Wayne Morrissey ‘can feel the give in the floor’ of his West End suite

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Almost 90 per cent of Canadian workers admit going to work sick: survey

More than one-quarter of professionals always go to the office with cold or flu symptoms

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg stops in Kamloops

Thunberg and her family travelled to Vancouver from Edmonton

B.C. dog trainer caught on camera slamming dog into concrete loses 4 pets

Glen Zeller is a dog trainer in Vancouver who operates DogTalk

Most Read