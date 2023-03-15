What is Better than New Bike Day?

By James Durand

For years, when I get a new bike, which happens pretty regularly being a shop owner, I’ve relished in it.

It’s far better than any Christmas I ever remember, (Except the times I got a new bike of course), and it not only improves the actual day, but makes the whole month a stand out.

It’s better than birthdays, Fridays, the last day of school, and better than New Year’s Day. Even if it’s raining and stormy, new bike day has you out riding, smiling, and forgetting about life for a while. And it continues for several weeks as you enjoy this amazing new toy that helps you explore, adventure, and exercise.

Due to Covid and bike shortages, I haven’t had a new bike in a while and I’ve been missing the excitement of it all.

To compensate, I added a whole bunch of really bling parts to my bike so it feels somewhat new. I love my bike and the new goodies have made me enjoy it more than ever, but it’s still not quite the same as a new one.

With my bike running so perfectly and all the moving parts being refreshed this fall, I’d be silly, and financially irresponsible, to get a new ride just for the elation of new bike day. I guess I’ll just have to suffer for another season.

Regan, my seven-year-old, had recently outgrown his bike and was due for a size up. We got him a new bike a few weeks back, but hadn’t had time for anything more than a jaunt up the street and back. Regan was so used to his old bike that he was hesitant with this new bigger ride. He actually asked me if he could have his old bike back. Yikes, does he not understand New Bike day?!?

The past Sunday we found time for our first trail ride and I was worried he would avoid it thinking his bike was too big.

Him and I headed into Woods Creek and tackled a trail that normally stalls him out. It is a little bit steep and littered with baby head boulders. He would try, but generally get bounced right off the trail by the rocks. Despite hating this climb, he would walk up knowing the reward of a fun down hill single track was ahead.

There was often some good negotiating from Dad in these times too. (My negotiating may be construed as bribes by some) but we’d get through it and Regan ended on a good note with some fun DH riding.

This past Sunday we started out and I explained that with his bigger wheels, he might have better luck. I don’t think he was buying it though.

I worried that being higher off the ground, he would struggle in the technical sections. I rode ahead and stopped to go back and help him, but as I was climbing off of my bike, I just headr his little voice grunting and huffing as he manoeuvred through the rocks and rode up the hill on his own. No bouncing, no falling, just flowing up the trail.

As we crested the top of our route and rolled into the DH trail he loves, he looked nervous. Again, being higher off the ground and not quite used to this new rig, he had some uncertainty, but he rolled in and quickly realized this bike would crush the trail if he just let it roll. He pumped and turned and pedalled to gain speed on the way down and seemed to have figured it out quickly.

We popped out of the trail and rode toward home.

“Hey Regan, how’s the new Bike” I asked..

He only responded with a “Yeah, I like it Dad”, but the look on his face said it all. It was clearly New Bike Day for this little man and I think we just ruined all future Christmases and Birthdays for him. Oops!

Me? I got to live vicariously through Regan’s new bike day, so I can probably hold off on another new bike for a while … well, maybe.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Campbell RiverCycling