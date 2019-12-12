What day is it Dad?

By James Durand

It was such a simple question from Regan. Being that he is four, when I told him it was Sunday, he said,”No Dad, is it leave on holidays day?”

I then realized he doesn’t really care what day of the week it is, and has no clue what day of the month it might be.

No school, no work, no mortgages, he just eats, sleeps, and plays.

It comes down to only a few important days a year for him. Birthday, Christmas Day, and far more importantly, “Are we riding bikes today day.”

Like many things my kids do, or say, it reminds me that life can be simpler than I make it.

As I write this, we are officially on vacation and driving toward Laguna Beach, California. I don’t have to worry about being at work for Monday morning. The Swicked group rides are being handled by Jon and Ron, and anything else that wasn’t sorted before I left, will have to wait until January. So, why do I need to know what day it is anymore?

Maybe, if I think more like Regan, I can get my life to be as simple as a four-year-old’s.

I’ll sleep when I’m tired, eat when I’m hungry, and maybe have a beer with lunch. (I said simplicity of a four-year-old, my driver’s license still says I can drink.) With this new simple approach, and nothing to really worry about for six weeks, I can stop thinking so much.

Now I can wake up each morning and ask just one question. “Is it a ride day?” and to keep it even simpler, the answer will always be the same.

Life on vacation should be easy, so …

I’m James Durand and I’m Going’ Ridin’…