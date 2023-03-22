Weather plays a big part of getting out fishing in March

By Don Daniels

The short daylight hours of December January and February are behind us now but the weather elements are playing games with us here in March.

The result is delays in getting out on the water fishing. I keep in touch each week getting catch reports with the regular anglers who fish for salmon during the winter. On a good day and using the right gear, the number of fish caught are surprisingly good. Anglers are getting to areas like the Lighthouse, Kitty Coleman and Shelter Point. Dave Fife had invited me out last week but due to bad weather, the trip was canceled.

I had fished the Oyster River in late October when water levels were very low. A late run of coho trying to get to the river did make it to spawn in the upper pools. Checking out the water levels this month, things are looking good for the chance to get out and wet some flys. A lone angler was in the middle of a pool and it was an indication that river fishing for cutthroat would soon be here.

The Pacific Playground Marina was quiet with very little activity because the wind was blowing and the water was rough. This area is popular for fishing and kayaking and just getting out and walking the path from the parking area to the beach. At the marina you can rent a kayak when they open for the season.

A number of people are getting into kayaking for the pleasure of fishing and just getting out to look at the nature we have around us. On any given day you can walk the path from Salmon Point all the way south to the Oyster River. If you don’t want to fish you can walk an easy path and observe owls and other birds that live along the shoreline. In late fall a number of paddle boarders will be on the water during a low tide and schools of coho can be seen in the shallow water. One thing I do know, I can’t fly fish and paddle at the same time.

This month fly-tying for beginners will be held at the library on Sunday, March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m. and the final session will be on Sunday, April 30. Fly patterns of note will be Carey Special, Renegade and various streamer patterns you can take home and fish them around Campbell River in weeks to come. I have a number of fishing books we will be drawing for and theses sessions are geared toward people wanting to get started. We have a great discussion time set aside where fishing information is shared that will get you on the local lakes and rivers catching fish.

With the weather being unstable, the trout stocking date for Echo Lake has not been announced but I will have the information later in the month here in the Fishing Corner.

Campbell River