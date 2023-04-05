We are approaching the prime time of year for salmon fishing

By Don Daniels

For the most part we can fish for salmon around Campbell River twelve months of the year, The bad weather months are behind us.

Those who are employed in fishing lodges around the province will be heading out soon to get the boats ready for salmon fishing and owners and managers will be looking to hire staff to work the months May through September.

On my weekly drive to Sayward it is a bit early to see boats being moved around between Campbell River and Port Hardy. At the Sayward junction when the weather warms up, the gas station is full of activity with boats being fueled up and people with campers heading to their campsite. I checked with various hotel and motel operators and the season ahead will be a lot busier than the previous two years.

DFO will be announcing any non-retention regulations for chinook salmon within days. Anglers are responsible for understanding regulations and restrictions along with checking area maps along with daily limits and possession limits for all species of saltwater fish. You will need a new license for freshwater lakes and rivers and you will need a new license for tidal waters as of April 1, 2023.

This time of year, a number of salmon anglers from Campbell River will head out to Bamfield and Ucluelet to fish for halibut and salmon. A few from that area will fish salmon here and they will simply get out fished by the Campbell River anglers. The locals know the tides and where to go and what gear to use. Discovery Passage is their playground and they simply catch fish. There are some big boats that are coming from Port Hardy and they have enough gear on board to outfit an army.

Local trout lakes have good shore fishing at the moment with some good catch reports of trout coming in using worms and casting them from shore. We need some warmer weather to get the fish moving around but some good size trout have been caught. These trout were stocked last fall and the spring stocking of trout should be within a few weeks at Echo Lake. Mohun and Fry Lake should be fish-able along with Beavertail and Reginald.

The Campbell River is sometimes referred to as the Turbine River. For newcomers to the city, the fishing will be for coho, chinook, pinks and chum at different times of the year. The fly-fishing-only zone is above the pumphouse and signs are posted along the pathway.

I have one more fly-tying session for beginners at the Campbell River Library on Sunday, April 30 starting at 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. If you are a beginner, come and join us and sit beside a number of tyers who have joined the session this year and they are getting out fly patterns that they use around Campbell River lakes and rivers. I welcome all ages and a number of donated fishing books will be drawn for during the afternoon in the activity room.

