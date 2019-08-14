WATCH: B.C.’s best waterskiers to compete at McIvor Lake this weekend

Campbell River Eagles Waterski club hosting provincial championships Aug. 17-18

The on-water entertainment at McIvor Lake will be first-class this weekend.

The Campbell River Eagles Waterski Club is hosting the 2019 B.C. Waterski Provincials Aug. 17-18.

The event is expected to attract more than 70 competitors from across the province.

They’ll be competing in the three disciplines of classic competitive water skiing: slalom, trick and jump.

In slalom, competitors navigate a set course of buoys, completing six turns on one ski. After each successful pass, the rope is shortened and the boat speed is increased. This pattern continues until the competitor can no longer complete a successful pass of the course. In this discipline, the boat can reach speeds of up to 58km/h (55km/h for women).

In tricks skiing, competitors demonstrate a high level of balance, skill and creativity. They race the clock, completing as many tricks as they want on a fixed course in two 20-second passes.

The most extreme of the three events is jump skiing. Athletes approach a ramp with speed and try to get as far as they can in the air without falling on the landing.

Jump skiing is local skiier Tyler Jochimski’s favourite discipline.

“Everything goes away when you’re in the air,” he said. “It’s the best feeling in the world being out there by yourself.”

The 15-year-old is one of a handful of local athletes who will be competing on their home lake this weekend.

Jochimski started water skiing when he was two years old and now practises every chance he gets.

This week, athletes from across the province are taking part in a development training camp leading up to this weekend’s competition. They are getting coaching from Conley Pinette, a Junior World Champion in the sport.

He watches the athletes with a close eye as they head out on practice runs. He offers tips on body positioning and technique.

This weekend’s events are meant to be spectator-friendly, with all the events taking place in front of the main beach at McIvor Lake.

The club is asking people to leave their own boats at home to minimize wake and traffic on the lake and to get comfy on the sand.

Jochimski is looking forward to seeing others enjoy his home lake.

“It’s fun to watch people have fun at your home course,” he said.

The competition kicks off Saturday at 7:30 a.m. and runs until 5:30 that night. Sunday morning starts at 8:30 with the money jump event. Awards are slated for 11 a.m. Sunday.

Liam Rosse heads out on a training run during a development camp at McIvor Lake on Aug. 12. The Campbell River Eagles Waterski Club is hosting the 2019 B.C. Waterski Provincials Aug. 17-18. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Grayson Wright heads out on a training run during a development camp at McIvor Lake on Aug. 12. The Campbell River Eagles Waterski Club is hosting the 2019 B.C. Waterski Provincials Aug. 17-18. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

