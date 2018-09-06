Wanted: Fun loving basketball coaches for Campbell River Special Olympics

Want to volunteer in the community, coach a great group of people and have a lot of fun? Campbell River Special Olympics is looking for basketball coaches for the upcoming season.

Basketball is one of the more popular sports Campbell River Special Olympics offers, and the team is looking for new volunteers. They hold weekly practices and also take part in one or more tournaments throughout the season (October to March). Training is available.

Special Olympics is an international organization that provides year-round athletic training and competition to individuals with intellectual disabilities. Competitions are held regionally, provincially, nationally and internationally – several Campbell River athletes recently attended the national games in Nova Scotia and are waiting to see if they will be selected to attend the international games in Abu Dhabi.

If you might be interested in helping out with this fun and rewarding organization, contact Lynne Macara, 250-923-6600.