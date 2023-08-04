VISL’s Campbell River Golden Wings host second pre-season scrimmage

Thomas Puglas keeps the ball in play by the watchful eye of Lucas Schuller during the Golden Wing’s scrimmage on Aug 1. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Dan Cato in Orange comes to challenge Lucas Schiller’s chance for a shot at Cermaq Turf during Campbell River Golden Wings’ scrimmage Aug 1. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror. Dan Schrader takes a stretch to prepare for the Campbell River Golden Wings Scrimmage at Robron Park. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Nick Ball in blue holds the challenge of Dan Cato off during Golden Wing’s training session. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Jeremy Saunders ponders his next move as he brings the ball up field for a play. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror Dane Schrader is chasing Adam Corrie as he heads on a break down the left side of the pitch during their scrimmage at Robron Field Aug. 1. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror.

With just over a month before the season kicks off, the Vancouver Island Soccer League’s Campbell River Golden Wings held their second preseason training session, which included exercises and inter-squad scrimmages.

“During summer it is difficult to get players out,” said Golden Wings manager Graeme Mcneill. “Overall, the morale is good considering this meant to be a fun and easy start to the season.”

READ MORE: All eyes ready as Campbell River celebrates Soccer Weekend

In total, 18 players hoped to crack the VISL Division II squad. The Golden Wings finished sixth in the Division 2 standings last season. Members of the Masters Over 30 squad, as well youth players from the Campbell River Youth Soccer Association showed up to soak up some experience with the veterans, bringing the total of players on the turf to 30.

“The balance of youth and experience is what gets me excited,” said Mcneill. “There are four or five young guys showing tremendous skill, speed and maturity for their age. Having the the young players work with our veterans players is great for the youth. Overall I was impressed by the players’ skill and quality.”

Mcneill himself even suited up to go through the motions with the players, which he said was a tad much.

“Biggest surprise of the session is how much slower I’ve become,” said McNeill with a laugh. “I’m happy the boys still have let me participate at my age.”

He does feel however that some of the players showcased on Aug. 1 can help get the Golden Wings positive results and moving up the table.

“It is looking like it will be a great squad capable of great results,” said Mcneill.

Edward Hitchins

edward.hitchins@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverLocal Sportssoccer