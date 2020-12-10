VIJHL suspends season until Jan. 10

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League has postponed all games until at least Jan. 10.

The league posted a statement to its website on Thursday noting that games are on hold for the next month.

“Please note that due to public health orders, all VIJHL games are cancelled at least until Jan. 10/21,” the post reads. “The league will be evaluating our ‘go forward’ plan at that time. Thank you for being patient during this time.”

Following an order issued by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry on Thursday, Dec. 3, players ages 19 and 20 are ineligible to play or practise for the time being, leaving all teams shorthanded.

The Saanich Predators and Kerry Park Islanders had previously suspended their seasons for the same reasons.

The VIJHL season got underway in October, with the nine member clubs playing in bubbles of between two and four teams. Teams played between 11 and 13 games before the season was paused on Nov. 21.

hockeyJunior B HockeyVIJHL