The Campbell River Storm are through to the second round of the VIJHL playoffs. They’ll face the Oceanside Generals on Tuesday in Parksville for Game 1. The Storm celebrate a goal during VIJHL round 1 playoff action between the Nanaimo Buccaneers and the Campbell River Storm at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on March 3, 2020. The Storm won the game 5-4 and take a 3-2 best-of-seven series lead. Photo by Marissa Tiel – Campbell River Mirror

VIJHL North Division Final schedule set

Campbell River Storm to play Game 1 in Parksville Tuesday

Two weeks into the post-season and then there were four.

The Campbell River Storm have advanced to the North Division Final of the VIJHL playoffs. They will face the regular season division champions, Oceanside Generals for a berth in the Championship Final.

Campbell River played a tight first round series with the Nanaimo Buccaneers. It was the only series to go to six games.

RELATED: Storm beat Buccaneers, advance to next round

The Generals breezed past their first round opponent, the Kerry Park Islanders, with a 4-0 series win. They allowed only four goals against, while racking up 22 goals.

In the regular season, the Storm and the Generals were about even. Over 10 games this year, the Storm won five in regulation and one in a shoot-out.

The series is set to start Tues., March 10 at 7 p.m. at Oceanside Place. It’ll be back in Campbell River on Fri., March 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena.

Game 3 returns to Parksville on March 14 and Game 4 is back at the Brindy on March 17. If needed, Game 5 will be in Parksville on March 18, Game 6 in Campbell River on March 20 and Game 7 in Parksville on March 21.

In the South Division, the Victoria Cougars easily dispatched the Saanich Braves, winning the series 4-0. The Peninsula Panthers had a tougher journey to the Division Final. They beat the Westshore Wolves 4-1 in the series.

Their first playoff game was Sunday afternoon and the Cougars have an early series lead 1-0 after winning the game 5-2.

