TYSON WHITNEY PHOTOS The Tri-Port Midget Wild tied the Campbell River Hurricanes 3-3 at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill last weekend.

VIDEO: Tri-Port Midget Wild tie Campbell River Hurricanes in back and forth game in Port McNeill

The Tri-Port Midget Wild were back in action Sunday, Jan. 20 at the Chilton Regional Arena in Port McNeill, where they faced off against league rivals the Campbell River Hurricanes.

The game started out at a very fast pace with action at both ends of the ice, but it was the Hurricanes’ Chloe Super who ended up notching the first goal of the game at 11:31.

The Wild would then return fire a few minutes later with a goal of their own to tie it back up, thanks to captain Taylor Ranger, who got the feed from Taylor Spafford and Merrick Browne.

The Hurricanes kept pushing offensively, and Super scored the go-ahead goal at 6:27, giving them the lead back before the period ended.

Into the second period the game went, which saw Kaitlyn Wilson get the pass from Spafford and roof the puck top shelf at 12:00 to make it 2-2.

The Wild would then take the lead thanks to Laci MacGregor scoring off a rebound at 9:14, but the Hurricanes’ Everett Feeney would find the back of the net with 5:16 left in the period to make it 3-3.

The third period featured numerous chances at each end of the ice for both teams, but neither were able to convert to win the game and it ended in a tie.

The Wild are currently in second place this season with a 4-1-2 record, with 19 goals for and only 12 goals against.

The Wild will be back in action Feb. 9 in another league game against the Juan De Fuca Grizzlies at the Don Cruickshank Memorial Arena in Port Hardy at 2:30 p.m.

