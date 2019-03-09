VIDEO: Playoff cliffhanger as Campbell River Storm beats Panthers in North Saanich

Game seven scheduled for Sunday night at Rod Brind’amour Arena

Panthers goalie Chris Akerman goes for the poke check on the Storm’s Tyler Chyzowski during a Feb. 26 playoff game. Chyzowski opened scoring for the Storm during game six in North Saanich on Friday. File photo

The Campbell River Storm beat the Peninsula Panthers 3-1 on Friday night, setting the stage for a cliffhanger game seven.

During game six at the Panorama Recreation Centre in North Saanich, Tyler Chyzowski opened scoring for the Storm late in the first period, followed by a goal from Mike Dyck in the second.

During a power play early in the third period, Jonah Ragsdale managed to put the puck in the net for the Panthers.

But it wasn’t enough for a comeback, and the Storms’ Josh Pederson rounded things out with an empty net goal on a power play in the last minute of the game.

The final game of the quarterfinal round is scheduled for Sunday at 8:15 p.m. at the Rod Brind’amour Arena in Campbell River.

Into the second, @CR_STORM lead the @ppanthersvijhl 1-0 on a 1st period goal. pic.twitter.com/dAufU51a9N — Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) March 9, 2019

Mike Dyck gives @CR_STORM a 2-0 lead in the 2nd… pic.twitter.com/aZrp1pPt6f — Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) March 9, 2019

Jonah Ragsdale pulls the @ppanthersvijhl to within one in the third on the PP. It's 2-1 @CR_STORM pic.twitter.com/5HAoDhYzfs — Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) March 9, 2019

An empty-netter from Josh Pederson and the Storm will play a Game 7 at the Brindy Sunday night…3-1 Final. pic.twitter.com/wyZALi2x9q — Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) March 9, 2019

READ MORE: Campbell River Storm beat Panthers in triple overtime

READ MORE: Campbell River Storm on the brink at the Brindy

READ MORE: Storm go down 2-0 in first round playoff series

@davidgordonkoch

david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter