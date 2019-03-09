VIDEO: Playoff cliffhanger as Campbell River Storm beats Panthers in North Saanich

The Campbell River Storm beat the Peninsula Panthers 3-1 on Friday night, setting the stage for a cliffhanger game seven.
During game six at the Panorama Recreation Centre in North Saanich, Tyler Chyzowski opened scoring for the Storm late in the first period, followed by a goal from Mike Dyck in the second.
During a power play early in the third period, Jonah Ragsdale managed to put the puck in the net for the Panthers.
But it wasn’t enough for a comeback, and the Storms’ Josh Pederson rounded things out with an empty net goal on a power play in the last minute of the game.
The final game of the quarterfinal round is scheduled for Sunday at 8:15 p.m. at the Rod Brind’amour Arena in Campbell River.
Into the second, @CR_STORM lead the @ppanthersvijhl 1-0 on a 1st period goal. pic.twitter.com/dAufU51a9N
— Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) March 9, 2019
Mike Dyck gives @CR_STORM a 2-0 lead in the 2nd… pic.twitter.com/aZrp1pPt6f
— Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) March 9, 2019
Jonah Ragsdale pulls the @ppanthersvijhl to within one in the third on the PP. It's 2-1 @CR_STORM pic.twitter.com/5HAoDhYzfs
— Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) March 9, 2019
An empty-netter from Josh Pederson and the Storm will play a Game 7 at the Brindy Sunday night…3-1 Final. pic.twitter.com/wyZALi2x9q
— Campbell River Storm (@CR_STORM) March 9, 2019
@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter