Panthers goalie Chris Akerman goes for the poke check on the Storm’s Tyler Chyzowski during a Feb. 26 playoff game. Chyzowski opened scoring for the Storm during game six in North Saanich on Friday. File photo

VIDEO: Playoff cliffhanger as Campbell River Storm beats Panthers in North Saanich

Game seven scheduled for Sunday night at Rod Brind’amour Arena

The Campbell River Storm beat the Peninsula Panthers 3-1 on Friday night, setting the stage for a cliffhanger game seven.

During game six at the Panorama Recreation Centre in North Saanich, Tyler Chyzowski opened scoring for the Storm late in the first period, followed by a goal from Mike Dyck in the second.

During a power play early in the third period, Jonah Ragsdale managed to put the puck in the net for the Panthers.

But it wasn’t enough for a comeback, and the Storms’ Josh Pederson rounded things out with an empty net goal on a power play in the last minute of the game.

The final game of the quarterfinal round is scheduled for Sunday at 8:15 p.m. at the Rod Brind’amour Arena in Campbell River.

