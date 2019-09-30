VIDEO: Meet the Storm Part 4

We continue our Meet the Storm video series and learn more about the players. This week: why they like playing Junior B hockey, their favourite ways to recover, pre-game meals and playing style.

Watch the other videos in the series:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

