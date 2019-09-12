VIDEO: Meet the Storm Part 2

Campbell River to host two more home games this weekend

Two undefeated teams in the VIJHL will meet this weekend.

The Campbell River Storm (2-0-0) is set to host the Peninsula Panthers (2-0-0) Saturday for their second of two home games this weekend.

The Storm will face the Nanaimo Buccaneers (1-1-0) Friday night.

Campbell River’s Junior B team is off to a strong start this season, scoring 14 goals in their first two games.

“The whole group played exceptionally well,” said Head Coach Lee Stone.

He expects this weekend’s games to be a tough fight.

Both home games take place at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m.

Before then, meet some more of the team with the second installment of our video series: Meet the Storm.

