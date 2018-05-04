VIDEO: Fighting for the first time

Reporter Dawn Gibson steps into the boxing ring to compete in a real fight for the first time

Dawn Gibson gets blood wiped from her face after taking a shot to the face that bloodied her nose. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

Dawn Gibson had never thrown a punch before.

That changed in December of last year when she began training in preparation for the first physical fight of her life. Watch the mini documentary video as we followed Gibson on fight day as she prepared to face off against American Marisa Lai at the West Coast Wonder Women card in Sooke.

8:10 a.m. - It’s the day of the fight and Dawn Gibson packs her boxing gear in the morning as she prepares to step into the ring for the first time. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

9:11 a.m. - Takes a moment to herself before weighing in for her 57kg fight against American boxer Marisa Lai. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

9:27 a.m. - Dawn Gibson steps onto the scale, weighing in at 55 kilograms. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

9:36 a.m. - Dawn Gibson gets a medical check up after weighing in to ensure she is medically fit to fight. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

11:17 a.m. - Dawn Gibson gets her hair braided in preparation for her fight at approximately 6p.m. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

1:16 p.m. - Dawn Gibson nervously plays with her feet as she patiently awaits her fight. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

2:53 p.m. - Dawn Gibson has her head in her arms three hours from fight time. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

5:50 p..m. - Dawn Gibson wraps her hands before for she steps into the basement to warm up with less than 30 minutes to go before her fight. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

5:51 p.m. - Hands wrapped, Dawn Gibson is changed and ready to head into the warm up area to loosen up before her fight. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

6:02 p.m. - Dawn Gibson skips rope to work up a sweat as she awaits the announcer to call her up to fight. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)