VIDEO: Campbell River Bike Park 'Whistler-quality' – Bike park society president

Chase Thomas gets air on the advanced trail at the Campbell River Bike Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Chase Thomas jumps on the advanced trail at the Campbell River Bike Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Chase Thomas does a tabletop over one of the jumps on the advanced trail at the Campbell River Bike Park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Young riders are ready to go as they wait for the ribbon cutting. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Wendy Ravai (in the helmet) and Mayor Andy Adams get ready to cut the ribbon on the new park. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.

The Campbell River Bike Park is ready to ride, after almost ten years of planning and development.

The park had a soft opening event on Monday, with all three of the new trails open as well as a new kids area and a drop section. The trails ranged in difficulty from a beginner track with basic features, to a more advanced dual slalom track, to an advanced jump line. The drop section also ranged in difficulty.

The initial goal of the park was to provide a way for people to progress their skills and to become better riders all around.

Campbell River Bike Park Society president Wendy Ravai was on scene on Monday trying the new park out.

“I am blown away. It’s more than I could have ever imagined it to be. After coming back from Whistler, I realized that we pretty much have a Whistler-quality bike park here in town that kids can practise on. I don’t think we could have asked for anything more than that,” she said of her initial impressions. “A lot of people thought it was a bit big, but I really think it’s going to provide an opportunity for development for the local kids.”

Riders of all ages were at the park on Monday for the soft opening. After a ribbon cutting by Ravai and Mayor Andy Adams, the park was officially open for riding.

Ravai said there were a few things left to finish up at the site, including some landscaping and more testing of the kids area at the bottom of the hill. Other than that, Ravai’s nearly decade-long project is finally finished.

“It’s been a lot of work,” she said. “It’s like having another job. It’s nice to be done.”

The park is located at the Campbell River Sportsplex. Phase one of the park, an asphalt pump-track is located just down the hill from the new park trails. Combined with the adjacent skateboard park, this will provide a facility for skills development across multiple extreme sport disciplines.

