Avid Victoria runner Tracey Marshall is running five marathons in five days to raise money for long-term care. (Courtesy of Broadmead Care)

Victoria woman supports seniors with five marathons in five days

Runner fundraising for Broadmead Care homes after mother passes away

A Victoria woman has decided to run five marathons in five days in an effort to raise money and awareness for seniors’ long-term care.

Tracy Marshall’s mother Carol lived at Victoria’s Beckley Farm Lodge until her death in March. Inspired by the care her mother received in her last year of life, Marshall hopes to raise $5,000 for Broadmead Care by running five marathons.

“I was looking for a way to honour the staff at Beckley Farm Lodge, and the memory of my mother,” said Marshall, an avid runner. “I really want to show my gratitude and do something to help. I have done multiple marathons before but not for about five years. It will be a challenge for sure, but I think it is totally doable!”

READ ALSO: Still no COVID-19 cases at Island Health long-term care facilities

Marshall will start on June 18 and run every day until June 22, running the 42.2-kilometre GoodLife Fitness Marathon She will start every day on Menzies Street next to the BC Legislature building, and finishing at the Beckley Farm Lodge (530 Simcoe St.). With help from family and friends, Marshall has already raised more than $2,100.

Broadmead Care offers long-term care and support for people who require every-day assistance. The non-profit has five locations in the Victoria area.

“There is a misconception that care homes are fully funded through the government,” says Lorraine Gee, manager of the Beckley Farm Lodge. “Funding covers the basics, but extras like specialty equipment and programs are only possible through fundraising. We are so grateful and honoured Tracy is doing this to support our residents.”

Supporters can donate to Marshall’s fundraiser online at broadmeadcare.com.

READ ALSO: GoodLife marathon helps enrich lives, share stories

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Seniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bauer unveils protective masks for hockey players, options for fans
Next story
WHL hockey could hit the ice in October

Just Posted

Campbell River sees COVID-19 cycling boom

Bike sales and service up at local bike shops

Fitness Pods to open in Strathcona Gardens next week

Swimming to come in fall 2020

700km in on a walk across Canada, B.C. man passes through Penticton

Benjamin Pinch talks dropping everything to fulfill his lifelong dream of walking across the country

Cheer on Campbell River’s 2020 grads as they parade by

MAP: Parade route included

Campbell River library ‘takeout’ service starts today

Patrons will be limited to five items per checkout

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

‘Totally unacceptable:’ Most independent investigators white, former officers

B.C. only province not to provide number of investigators who identify as a visible minority, person of colour

B.C. extends COVID-19 rental supplement, alters moratorium on evictions

Roughly 85,000 people have qualified for the temporary rental supplement

Victoria woman supports seniors with five marathons in five days

Runner fundraising for Broadmead Care homes after mother passes away

Reaction to B.C. racial-slur video could lead to charges: RCMP

Police say incident itself not a hate crime, but public response could be deemed criminal

Vancouver Island seniors ‘Rock and Roll All Nite’

WATCH: Berwick residents rock out to KISS classic

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Most Read