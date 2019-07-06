Los Angeles FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye, left, passes the ball as Vancouver Whitecaps defender Erik Godoy, centre, and midfielder Hwang In-Beom, right, defend during the first half of a Major League Soccer match in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

Vela nets 2, LAFC routs Whitecaps 6-1

Vancouver struggles against MLS leaders

LOS ANGELES — Carlos Vela scored twice and Los Angeles FC rallied to a club-record six goals after giving up the opening score, beating the Vancouver Whitecaps 6-1 on Saturday night.

Vela, with 19 goals on the season, extended his lead to six goals ahead of Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the MLS Golden Boot race. LAFC (13-2-4), in its second year, became the quickest franchise to reach 100 points.

Yordy Reyna took advantage of a goalkeeping error to open the scoring in the fifth minute for the Whitecaps (4-8-8). But Vancouver’s Andy Rose knocked in an LAFC corner for an own goal that levelled the score in the 35th minute.

LAFC scored twice more before the half. Adama Diomande headed in Vela’s corner in the 41st minute and Mark-Anthony Kaye buried a left-footed shot from outside the box into the upper left corner in the 44th.

Vela scored both of his goals in the second half to extend the lead to 5-1, and Diego Rossi capped the scoring in the 72nd minute.

READ MORE: Stoppage-time heartbreak: Whitecaps fall 1-0 to Sounders

The Associated Press

