Vancouver Islander Dontae Bull picked first overall in CFL draft

Belmont grad set to join Ottawa Redblacks after playing 5 years for Fresno State University

Belmont Bulldogs lineman Dontae Bull back in 2017 before he suited up with Fresno State University. (Black Press Media file photo)

Belmont Secondary graduate Dontae Bull has been drafted first overall in the Canadian Football League.

The Langford native is an offensive lineman and will suit up for the Ottawa Redblacks next season, having spent the past five years playing at Fresno State University in California.

“When drafting a player first overall, we want to have the ability to have them at training camp, to get started,” said Bull’s new general manager Shawn Burke in a statement. “Dontae understood that, and we’re excited to have him under contract to be an Ottawa Redblack.”

Bull starred on the gridiron during his four years at Belmont Secondary School and, at 6’7”, was also an important player on the school’s basketball team.

Congratulations to Dontae, a graduate of @BelmontSD62! The 1st overall pick in the 2023 @CFL draft. 👏👏👏 https://t.co/SIcVRKUmIJ — Sooke School District (@SD62_Sooke) May 3, 2023

The Sooke School District congratulated Bull on his achievement, taking to social media to highlight the achievement.

