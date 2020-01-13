Vancouver Island team wins first-ever junior B hockey prospects game

Jory Swanson of the Campbell River Storm, representing the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League, takes a shot on goal during the first-ever VIJHL-PJHL Prospects Game on Sunday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Vancouver Island’s top junior B prospects outscored the mainland’s top junior B prospects in a special-event hockey game in Nanaimo this past weekend.

The Nanaimo Buccaneers organization hosted the first-ever VIJHL-PJHL Prospects Game on Sunday at the Nanaimo Ice Centre.

The Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League team defeated the Pacific Junior Hockey League visitors 7-4 in the contest, which featured 16-18-year-old stars from all teams in both leagues.

The VIJHL was led by player of the game Avery Hargitt of the Saanich Braves, who scored a hat trick. Other scorers for the home team were Brendan Murray, Davis Frank, Matthew Seale and Luc Pelletier.

For the Pacific team, Nicholas Amsler, Ethan Strik, Sam Marburg and Kurt Hoogendoorn scored goals and goalie Ajeetpal Gundarah, who made a save on a penalty shot, was chosen player of the game.

Here are a couple of pics of Nanaimo Buccaneers player Ben Coghlan representing the VIJHL at yesterday's first-ever VIJHL-PJHL Prospects Game at the NIC… https://t.co/YCjEKU1hFU #hockey pic.twitter.com/8DqZXNa7M7 — Greg Sakaki (@BulletinSports) January 13, 2020

