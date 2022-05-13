Parksville para-swimmer Nicholas Bennett will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England. (Swimming Canada Facebook photo)

Vancouver Island swimmer to compete at 2022 Commonwealth Games in England

Ravensong Breakers product Nikolas Bennett is one of eight para-swimmers on Canadian team

Parksville Paralympian Nikolas Bennett will join the Canadian swimming team that will compete at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England, July 28 to Aug. 8.

Bennett, following four record-breaking performances at the Canadian Trials last April in Saanich, was named to the 31-athlete Canadian swim team that will compete at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England. The Ravensong Breakers product is one of eight Para swimmers chosen.

READ: Parksville swimmer Bennett sets four Canadian records at national trials

Birmingham 2022 will feature 19 sports and eight para-sports as part of its program with up to 4,500 athletes taking part. The Commonwealth Games are the only multi-sport event that feature equal standing for sport and para-sport events, and these 2022 Games will showcase the largest para-sport program ever.

In addition, for the first time in its history, the Games will feature more medal events for women (135) than men (133).

— NEWS Staff

