Vancouver Island steps up to the plate to host 55+ baseball nationals

Members of the Port Cubs are busy on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 getting the right field foul line lined up with home plate at Rec Park in preparation for a senior men’s baseball game. Baseball hasn’t been played at Rec Park since 1960. (SUSIE QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Moses Towell from the Blue Jays steals third base in the bottom of the fifth inning, setting up the Blue Jays for the go-ahead run. Raffi Mas-Mendez pitches midway through a senior men’s baseball game between the Angels and the Blue Jays at Recreation Park on Friday, July 21, 2023. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Blue Jays’ runner Eric Roberts beats the tag from Angels’ first baseman Grant Lange after a false attempt to steal second base in the final inning of the Jays’ 4-2 victory in senior men’s baseball play at Recreation Park on Friday, July 21, 2023. It was the first baseball game played at Rec Park since 1960. Read more on page A31. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News) Raffi Mas-Mendez hits a grounder in the top of the fifth inning in the Angels’ 4–2 loss to the Blue Jays in senior men’s baseball at Recreation Park on Friday, July 21, 2023. Mas-Mendez was thrown out at first base. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Men’s baseball action is heating up in the Alberni Valley as the Port Alberni Cubs get set to host the national 55+ championships over the B.C. Day long weekend.

The Cubs’ 57+ and 60+ teams have been “fine-tuning” their games by playing teams all around Vancouver Island as they prepare Port Alberni ball fields to host teams from across the country. They were in Chemainus last weekend to play a doubleheader against East Vancouver Island Baseball League (EVIBL) teams.

The Cubs placed second at the 55+ national championships in Halifax last summer. They applied to host the championships this year in two age divisions.

Members of the Cubs play in a Port Alberni men’s league and are spread out among four teams. Kelly McGiffin, who runs the program, notes the team runs with a catchy motto: “You don’t stop playing when you get old, you get old when you stop playing.”

Port Alberni Cubs players were at Rec Park on Wednesday, July 19 measuring the lines from home plate to the outfield in order to place the foul poles and paint the foul lines.

Lon Miles Park at Klitsa Fields has been closed for play as City of Port Alberni’s Parks, Recreation and Heritage staff members renovate the field.

“This is a reintroducing of baseball to (Rec) Park,” said McGiffin. “The park’s got lots of history to it.”

The last baseball game to be played at Rec Park occurred in 1960. After that it was reconfigured for fastball and softball. Many of the Port Alberni Cubs’ members—who are hosting the National Old Timers Men’s Baseball championships Aug. 4–6—played fastball at Rec Park, and the new iteration of the Cubs were named as an homage to the team that played under the same name in the 1950s.

“Many of our fathers played for that team,” McGiffin said.

“The coolest thing about this park is this—the stadium,” player and nationals organizer Dan Goddard said. He pointed to the wooden stands that surround home plate and run up the first and third base lines toward the team dugouts. The original high-backed bleachers are still in fairly good shape too.

“There’s so much good history here for so many of us,” Goddard added.

On Friday, July 21 the first baseball game was held at the park in 63 years: the Port Alberni Men’s League Blue Jays defeated the Angels 4–2 in a six-inning contest.

The Port Alberni Cubs will play a pre-Canadian championship game between the Cub 57’s and Cub 60’s on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at Rec Park. The national championship starts three days later on Friday, Aug. 4 with games at both Rec Park and Lon Miles Park in Port Alberni.

— With files from Don Bodger, Chemainus Valley Courier

