Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports volunteer recruitment session planned

  • Oct. 19, 2019 11:30 a.m.
  • Sports

The Vancouver Island Society for Adaptive Snowsports is a non-profit charitable society focused on providing nationally certified snowsports instruction to the physically or developmentally challenged.

We believe that people with adaptive needs should have an equal opportunity to participate and enjoy alpine (skiing or snowboarding) or Nordic (cross country) snowsports.

Our members volunteer thousands of hours each year to bring their love for skiing and snowboarding to people who dream of sliding along in the fresh crisp air and the brilliant landscape of the mountains that surround them.

This year’s information session and recruitment date is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5. Meet with us at the Florence Filberg Centre in Courtenay (411 Anderton Ave.) at 7 p.m. for a couple of hours of information and inspiration.

For further information, please visit our website at www.visasweb.ca or contact President Mike Spooner 250-703-1759.

ALSO: VISAS hosts awareness day

 

TSN president weighs in on the network, competition and sports media landscape

