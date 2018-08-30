Vancouver Island Seals back to shoot for title

The Vancouver Island Seals is starting their season this weekend in their challenge to dominate in the BC AAA Female hockey league with an exhibition game against the Shawnigan Lake School team.

Last year the honours were shared between the two Island teams with two games each. This year the make-up of the two teams changed with Shawnigan Lake School losing Maryna Mcdonald as she has moved on to represent Harvard University, and the Seals changed with the point machine and captain, Brooklyn Paisley moving on to Dalhousie University, Taylor Clarke to McKendree University and Assistant Captain Moira Brian to NAIT Ooks.

The core of the team has returned for another season and are committed to improve on their runner up status of last year. Head coach Chris Atchison is also very encouraged with some of the younger girls that will be representing the team.

The Vancouver Island Seals are comprised of the best midget girls from around the Island. The current team is made up of girls from Port Hardy to North Saanich and they practice twice a week in a central location.

Last year the team struggled to obtain game ice and had to rely on ice bought from Shawnigan Lake School.

However, this year, they are hoping to obtain some game ice in better locations for the opportunity of developing female hockey.

Keep an eye out for these incredible girls fighting for their rightful place in a male dominated Island Hockey environment.

