Vancouver Island high school football star combines size, athleticism

Sebastian Sibbald stands out among his Rams football teammates at Mount Douglas Secondary in Saanich. The six-foot-seven, 340-pound lineman is already highly rated among his peers, despite still being in Grade 11. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Mount Douglas Secondary student Sebastian Sibbald has known football was his passion since he was in Grade 4.

Now in Grade 11 and a six-foot-seven, 340-pound offensive guard for the Mount Doug Rams, the 17 year old has a positive rapport with his football coaches, who say his impressive stature is just part of what makes him an exceptional athlete.

“We are lucky to have Sebastian participating in our program – he is an outstanding athlete as well as an outstanding human being. He puts in the work, and he is driven to get where he wants to go. He is an excellent role model for any athlete on this Island,” said PJ Shea, head coach at Vancouver Island South Football Academy, the provincial high-performance program where Sibbald also hones his skills.

Others have taken notice of the big lineman.

According to CanadaFootballChat.com, Sibbald is the number 1-ranked high school player at his position in B.C. and number two in his position in Canada, attracting many prospects all over North America.

He is not yet sure where he wants to attend university, but hopes to land a scholarship and take his football career as far as possible.

“I’ve been playing sports since I could walk – my best abilities are that I’m a good leader and I like taking charge,” he said. “Coaches say that I’m an aggressive and dominant player – I’m not crazy or hyped up – I fade into the background, but at the same time I’m a big presence.”

Outside of football, Sibbald has a knack for math and has tutored friends in need.

Even though he has a physical dominant presence, he wants people to know they need not be intimidated around him. He likes to learn about people, understand what they’re going through and reduce stigma around mental health by being a friend people can confide in.

