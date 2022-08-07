Vancouver Island golfer captures US Senior Women’s Amateur crown

Shelly Stouffer lifts the trophy after the she won the US Senior Women’s Amateur Championships at Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska. (Steven Gibbons photo, USGA)

Nanoose Bay golfer Shelly Stouffer became the first British Columbian and only the fourth Canadian to win the 60th United States Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.

The 52-year-old was in dominating form in securing the win as in all of her six match play rounds at the Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska, she won each one of them by the 16th hole.

Stouffer beat Australian Sue Wooster 4-3 in the final.

She said it’s her biggest senior golfing achievement to date since joining the senior ranks.

“Pretty amazing, probably the highest win of my career,” Stouffer told the USGA.

What made the milestone even sweeter for the Stouffer was her 15-year-old son Brett, who caddied for her and also served as a calming presence during tense moments.

“He knows my game because we play a lot together,” Stouffer related to the USGA. “He was helping with reading the greens. He knows my clubs. He was awesome. He kept me calm.”

Stouffer joins Marlene Streit, Gayle Borthwick and Judith Kyrinis as Canadian winners of the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur

She also received a 10-year exemption into the US Senior Women’s Amateur, an exemption into the 2023 US Women’s Amateur at Bel Air Country Club in Los Angeles, and two-year exemptions in the US Women’s Mid-Amateur and US Senior Women’s Open.

READ MORE: Nanoose Bay golfer Stouffer earns latest tourney title in Seattle

Stouffer will compete in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open that will take place in Kettering, Ohio, Aug. 25-28.

— NEWS Staff, USGA

