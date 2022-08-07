Shelly Stouffer lifts the trophy after the she won the US Senior Women’s Amateur Championships at Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska. (Steven Gibbons photo, USGA)

Shelly Stouffer lifts the trophy after the she won the US Senior Women’s Amateur Championships at Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska. (Steven Gibbons photo, USGA)

Vancouver Island golfer captures US Senior Women’s Amateur crown

Stouffer, from Nanoose Bay, wins title in dominating fashion

Nanoose Bay golfer Shelly Stouffer became the first British Columbian and only the fourth Canadian to win the 60th United States Senior Women’s Amateur Championship.

The 52-year-old was in dominating form in securing the win as in all of her six match play rounds at the Anchorage Golf Course in Alaska, she won each one of them by the 16th hole.

Stouffer beat Australian Sue Wooster 4-3 in the final.

She said it’s her biggest senior golfing achievement to date since joining the senior ranks.

“Pretty amazing, probably the highest win of my career,” Stouffer told the USGA.

What made the milestone even sweeter for the Stouffer was her 15-year-old son Brett, who caddied for her and also served as a calming presence during tense moments.

“He knows my game because we play a lot together,” Stouffer related to the USGA. “He was helping with reading the greens. He knows my clubs. He was awesome. He kept me calm.”

Stouffer joins Marlene Streit, Gayle Borthwick and Judith Kyrinis as Canadian winners of the U.S. Senior Women’s Amateur

She also received a 10-year exemption into the US Senior Women’s Amateur, an exemption into the 2023 US Women’s Amateur at Bel Air Country Club in Los Angeles, and two-year exemptions in the US Women’s Mid-Amateur and US Senior Women’s Open.

READ MORE: Nanoose Bay golfer Stouffer earns latest tourney title in Seattle

Stouffer will compete in the U.S. Senior Women’s Open that will take place in Kettering, Ohio, Aug. 25-28.

— NEWS Staff, USGA

Like Us

Golf

Previous story
Rourke reaches new heights as B.C. Lions rout struggling Edmonton Elks 46-14

Just Posted

The entrance to the Elk Falls Canyon on the Campbell River as pink salmon school in the thousands on Aug. 5, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Pink salmon schooling by the thousands in the Campbell River

A member of the Myra Falls Rescue Team takes a break while away from the action during a rescue on Thursday, July 28. (Submitted photo)
Rescue operations put into place in the Campbell River area over B.C. Day long weekend

Robyn Mawhinney is running to be Strathcona Regional District director for Area C (Discovery Islands and Mainland Inlets), which includes Quadra Island. Photo courtesy Robyn Mawhinney
Candidate for Discovery Islands – Mainland Inlets director wants to bring island values, generational change to role

Erin Pharez, an employee at the Comox Valley ReStore, holds a phone showing the online 50/50 in one hand and paper tickets for the ReStore 50/50 in the other. The Habitat For Humanity Vancouver island North monthly online 50/50 raffle has a minimum guaranteed jackpot of $5,000. There is also a monthly 50/50 draw at each of the two ReStores - in Campbell River and in Courtenay. Photo supplied
Habitat for Humanity Vancouver Island North 50/50 raffles offer two ways to win