Dillan Glennie, pictured in Austria, was 11th at a recent World Cup event in Colorado. Photo supplied

Dillan Glennie, pictured in Austria, was 11th at a recent World Cup event in Colorado. Photo supplied

Vancouver Island freestyle skier in the mix for Olympic berth

Dillan Glennie hoping to earn one of four spots available on Beijing’s Canadian halfpipe team

Courtenay freestyle skier Dillan Glennie took a step towards Olympic qualification by placing 11th at a recent World Cup event in Colorado.

The 21-year-old was the third best Canadian woman in halfpipe at the competition, Dec. 10 at Copper Mountain Resort in Colorado. Fellow Courtenay skier Cassie Sharpe — the 2018 Olympic champion — was sixth. Rachael Karker of Guelph, Ont. was second.

It was the first of four qualifying events for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China. Calgary hosts the next two events, and the final competition is at Mammoth Mountain in California.

Glennie said Karker is the only Canadian halfpipe woman to secure an Olympic spot so far, though Sharpe “should be able to qualify no problem.” There are four spots up for grabs.

“I am excited to see what happens, and keep having fun and skiing this season,” said Glennie, 21, who is on the national C team, also known as the NextGen team. “Going to the 2022 Olympics would be a major plus, but I am just going to ski my best and see where it takes me.”

READ: Courtenay skier has eye on 2022 Olympics

READ: Courtenay freestyle skier earns spot on national team

Glennie’s performance in Colorado sets her up well for earning a trip to Beijing. A top 16 finish at two more events bumps her chances further, though it wouldn’t quite secure a spot. To qualify, she is competing against freestyle skiers in moguls, aerials and slopestyle, as well as halfpipe.

Glennie is home for the Christmas break. In the new year, she heads back to Calgary for the World Cup and pre-Olympic training camps.


reporter@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Courtenayskiingwinter olympics

 

Dillan Glennie has a chance to qualify for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China. Photo supplied

Dillan Glennie has a chance to qualify for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China. Photo supplied

Previous story
Tennis star tells paper she never wrote of being assaulted by Chinese official
Next story
Carihi swimmer wins gold at BCSS Provincial Championships

Just Posted

Katie Revoy, a grade 11 student at Carihi, won gold in the 50-metre freestyle at BCSS Provincial Championships swimming competition. Photo provided.
Carihi swimmer wins gold at BCSS Provincial Championships

A sign on the Rotary Seawalk in Campbell River notifying the public about sewer contamination at Simms Creek. Photo by Sean Feagan/ Campbell River Mirror
Beach access near Simms Creek restricted due to sewage release

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney presents Speaker of the House Anthony Rota with a bottle of Shelter Point Distillery’s single malt whiskey. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
Shelter Point single malt gifted to Speaker of the House

Carl Kolonsky. Photo by Luke Shields
Much loved WWII veteran remembered