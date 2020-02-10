Vancouver Island Biathlon Club to host biathlon provincial championships

Club is looking for volunteers and prize donations

The Vancouver Island Biathlon Club will host the Biathlon BC Provincial Championships from Feb.28 until March 1 which is making VIBC member Brendan Jackson pretty happy. Photo contributed

The Vancouver Island Biathlon Club will host the Biathlon BC Provincial Championships from Feb. 28 until March 1 an event that can be expected to draw hundreds of biathletes, parents, spectators, and supporters.

Biathlon is a unique Olympic sport combining cross country skiing with rifle marksmanship. This event not only presents a chance for the biathlon club to showcase its facility but will also allow visitors to enjoy the abundantly snowy trails of the Mt. Washington Alpine Resort.

But the club needs the community’s help.

Biathlon is unlike any other sport, and we need your help to make sure this important event is a success! Volunteers are required in positions from recording the fast-paced results in the range to ski times out on the course. If you are interested in joining in on the fun and volunteering for this event, send an email to volunteer4vibc@gmail.com.

To contribute to the festive atmosphere of the championships, the club is asking for contributions of items to be used for draw prizes. If you would like to contribute or have any suggestions, contact Pat Douglas at bpdouglas@shaw.ca.

The event is sponsored by Coastal Community Credit Union and the Riding Fool Hostel, which allowed the club to purchase cool new race bibs.

Pioneer Home Hardware in Campbell River donated the wood for 25 new rifle racks, and Timberline Secondary School Woodwork Class built them.

FOther sponsors include Greg MacKenzie and Associates Consulting, Ski Tak Hut, Ed’s Soup Shack, Seaspan Ferries, Mt Washington Alpine Resort, The Grove Health and Wellness for their support.

Are you looking to get involved in the Olympic sport of biathlon? The Vancouver Island Biathlon Club offers programmes for all ages and also holds fun races in the winter and summer!

Visit our website at www.vibiathlon.ca for more information.

