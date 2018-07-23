Athletes from Vancouver Island and the Central Coast, including a number of Campbell River competitors, took home the most medals from the BC Summer Games over the weekend. Photo, BC Summer Games

Vancouver Island athletes bring home most medals from BC Summer Games

Campbell River’s Dirom, Jinda among the gold winners

Campbell River athletes help propel their zone’s team to the most medals of any region at the BC Summer Games.

The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games took place July 19 to 22. More than 2,300 athletes competed in 18 sports at venues throughout the Cowichan Valley.

Campbell River sent 30 athletes to this year’s games, with several winning medals to help the Vancouver Island-Central Coast to the highest medal count, with 145 in all, including 58 gold.

Members of the Comets’ track club were among the medals winner, including locals Luke Dirom, who took gold in boys javelin; Diego Christiansen-Barker, silver in the boys 2000-metre run; and Trent Perras, bronze in the boys hammer.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River Comets fired up for BC Summer Games

A couple of local wrestlers also racked up medals, with Kaitlyn Jinda, winning gold in the girls wrestling 69 kg and Sadie Dowler earning bronze in girls wrestling 47 kg.

Several local athletes also took part in medal-winning teams in girls volleyball, boys box lacrosse and golf. Kenny Sweet was on the gold-winning lacrosse team. Dana Smith was part of the gold team that took silver. The bronze-winning girls volleyball team included four Campell River players: Taya Brideau, Austin Cameron, Paige Davidson and Delaney Ewing.

RELATED STORY: Campbell River girls to ‘Crush’ BC Summer Games

