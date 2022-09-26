Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6), J.T. Miller (9) and Tanner Pearson (70) skate during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Whistler, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Canucks will start the season without Boeser after the right-winger underwent hand surgery.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6), J.T. Miller (9) and Tanner Pearson (70) skate during the NHL hockey team’s training camp in Whistler, B.C., on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The Canucks will start the season without Boeser after the right-winger underwent hand surgery.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser to miss 3-4 weeks following hand surgery

The Vancouver Canucks will start the season without Brock Boeser after the right-winger underwent hand surgery.

The team announced the news Monday, saying the 25-year-old forward injured himself at training camp in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday and will be out for three to four weeks.

Boeser had 23 goals and 23 assists for Vancouver last season while dealing with the declining health of his father, Duke, who died at the end of May following an extended battle with cancer and Parkinson’s disease.

Boeser told reporters on Thursday that he was looking forward to focusing on hockey and helping the Canucks win.

Originally selected 23rd overall by the Canucks in the NHL entry draft, the six-foot-one, 208-pound forward has 256 points in 324 regular-season NHL games.

The Canucks will continue pre-season play Thursday when they host the Seattle Kraken. Vancouver begins its regular season campaign in Edmonton against the Oilers on Oct. 12.

CanucksNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Huberdeau flexes offensive muscle in Flames 4-0 pre-season win over Canucks

Just Posted

Bronwyn Kerr wears Janis Guthy’s Pink Explosion during a bonus performance at the 2019 Wearable Art Fashion Show at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror
Wearable Art Show returns with with extravagant flair

Potter Ellen Statz passes a cheque for $1,300 to Campbell River Hospice Society Volunteer and Event Coordinator Hannah DeVries at the Hospice Care Centre on Friday. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Potter clears shelves to donate to Hospice

Council candidates (from left) Mike Davies, Colleen Evans, Tanille Johnston, Susan Sinnott and Sean Smythe prepare to debate the issues at the Tidemark Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 22. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
CITY COUNCIL: First of three city councillor candidate debates held

A Calgary man received a two-year ban from hunting in the province for using a B.C. resident licence to hunt. Photo Facebook/BCCOS
Calgary man receives two-year hunting ban, $2,875 fine for hunting with B.C. resident licence

Pop-up banner image