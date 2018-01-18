Upside down

For my entire riding life, I have enjoyed fast technical descents more than slow painful climbs. Maybe because I’ve never been a gifted climber, but always held my own on the down hills.

We’ve been riding bikes in Laguna Beach for the last month, and as always, I look for the rough and rocky descents when planning out my routes.

With that said, everything here is steep and to get to the best trails you have to climb, climb, and then climb some more.

I’m surprised e-bikes aren’t more popular down here.

Earlier this week I hooked up with a couple of local pros I knew back in my industry days.

I was a little worried about the pace. Was this going to be a soul crushing ride that left me lying on the side of the trail, wheezing?

They are both DH guys, but live here full time and climb these hills regularly. Even if I can hold my own on the DH, I might not live through the punishment of getting to the top.

Apparently they chose the steepest climb to start the day. Very little switch backs and a constant 25 per cent grade.

We weren’t going at race pace, but still fairly quickly, and I was managing to stick with them without killing myself. About half way up I noticed I had pulled ahead.

We crested the top and I was feeling good. No suffering and actually a tiny bit ahead of these guys.

From there it would be easy right? The biggest climb was over and now I could just relax.

We headed down the first trail of many and I think I forgot how fast these guys are, plus this is their back yard.

I tried my hardest to stay with them, but the best I could do was keep them in view up ahead of me (there are no trees here, so you can see a long way). I was riding over my head and despite getting dropped, I was having a blast.

Being in chase mode, I wasn’t really thinking, just riding on instinct and pushing hard. As I rolled into a big sweeping corner, I realized too late that is was not big and sweeping, but sharp and off camber. My ego prevented me from braking and I hung on as long as I could. I ended up sliding into the bushes on my ankle bone, hip bone, elbow, and shoulder.

I climbed out of the dust cloud and finished the trail to find them waiting patiently at the bottom.

We rode all day and I was right there on every climb, but no matter what DH trail we rode, steep and rocky, tight and technical, or flowy berms, they were waiting patiently for me at the bottom.

It was frustrating to get dropped on every DH, but I’m pretty stoked to have finally found some climbing legs.

I think I’m in Bizarro World.

I’m James Durand and I’m Goin’ Ridin’…

Previous story
Rural B.C. students score visit with Canadiens netminder Carey Price

Just Posted

Campbell River Fire Department douses truck fire on Inland Island Highway

A driver pulled over when the engine in his truck started smoking… Continue reading

High-speed internet connectivity for coastal communities one step closer to reality

Sub-sea fibre-optic cable will circle Vancouver Island and connect the North Coast to Vancouver

The Campbell River Festival of Films announces winter season line up

The Campbell River Festival of Films (CRFF) has unveiled its 2018 Winter… Continue reading

VIDEO: Orcas put on a show near Hornby Island

Louis Jobodin shares photos and video of his experience

‘Heavy-handed’ Campbell River bylaw amendment to get ‘tweaks’ before being passed

City looks to control invasives and noxious weeds by holding property owners accountable

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Opinion: Dare to be smarter

Just say no works for more than just substance abuse

‘Sing Me a Song’ about B.C. for a chance at $1,000 contest prize

Entries due by March 30 for lieutenant-governor’s British Columbia-themed competition

Facing reality of death, B.C. man learns real meaning of life

Even while preparing for the end, something inside Keven Drews won’t let him stop living

Former B.C. fire chief gets seven months for possession of child porn

The 63-year-old pleaded guilty during a brief hearing last year to one count

B.C. VIEWS: Public school ‘crisis’ doesn’t exist

More teachers pour in, union wants results suppressed

UPDATE: Hold-and-secure lifted after Nanaimo RCMP locate student who threatened self-harm

Eight schools were under hold-and-secure orders after possible threat Thursday, Jan. 18

Suspected Toronto serial killer targeting gay community arrested

A 66-year-old man is charged with first-degree murder in disappearance of two Toronto men

Comox cannabis lab takes step forward towards reality

A former Comox Valley resident and current adjunct botany professor at UBC… Continue reading

Most Read