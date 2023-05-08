The Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks exchange handshakes following a five-game series in the Interior Conference Finals. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Underdog Bulldogs prepare to bite into the BCHL championship finals

BCHL: Alberni Valley to face defending champs Penticton Vees in Fred Page Cup

Vancouver Island’s last hope for a B.C. Hockey League championship begins the home stretch of their quest this week in the Okanagan.

The underdog Alberni Valley Bulldogs will face the defending Fred Page Cup champion Penticton Vees in the B.C. Hockey League finals.

After a 7-4 win against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on May 5, the Vees claimed the top spot in the BCHL’s Interior Conference. Penticton will now host Games 1 and 2 of the Fred Page Cup finals on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13.

The series will shift back to the Dawg Pound for Games 3 and 4 on Tuesday, May 16 and Wednesday, May 17. Tickets for the games are available online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca or at the Bulldogs office.

The Bulldogs have their work cut out for them, as the Vees led the entire BCHL in the regular season with a 50-3-0-1 record. They are 12-1 in the playoffs this year, with their lone loss coming against Salmon Arm.

The Vees and the Bulldogs only met twice in the regular season, but the Vees won both of those games.

READ MORE: BCHL: Alberni Valley Bulldogs bring home Coastal Conference Cup

PORT ALBERNI

