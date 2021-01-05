U.S. beats Canada 2-0 to capture gold at world junior hockey championship

United States’ Alex Turcotte (15) and Trevor Zegras (9) celebrate a goal against Canada during first period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game action in Edmonton on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

The United States topped Canada 2-0 on Tuesday to win the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.

The Canadians were undefeated at the 2021 tournament and aiming to repeat as gold-medal winners, but had to settle for silver after running into a strong American team.

The U.S., which finished sixth in 2020, won six straight games to capture its fifth under-20 title following a round-robin loss to Russia on opening day.

The Americans are now 4-1 all-time against Canada when going head-to-head for gold at the tournament.

Earlier, Finland beat Russia 4-1 to claim bronze.

