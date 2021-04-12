Tyler Turner wins Gold at his first ever Para Snowboard World Cup in Colere, ITA

Campbell River resident Tyler Turner won gold in his first ever Para Snowboard World Cup race in Italy. Photo contributed

Campbell River resident Tyler Turner won gold in his first ever Para Snowboard World Cup race in Italy. Photo contributed

Making his Para Snowboard World Cup debut in Colere, ITA, Canada’s Tyler Turner won Gold in the SBX Lower Limb 1 category April 2.

After a rollercoaster debut in the double-header event, Para Snowboard World Cup rookie Tyler Turner qualified first, but after a mistake in the semi-finals, finished 7th on the first race; setting up today’s race for redemption. Tyler and coach Gregory Picard came up with a new game plan to try and avoid the mistakes that plagued him on day one with the goal in mind to make it to the big final.

“The spring snow conditions were very difficult to deal with and Tyler didn’t have as much energy this morning, so he did as few runs as possible,” said Gregory Picard, National Para Team coach.

Knowing the course from the previous day, Turner went straight to the one-run qualification, where he was able to take 3rd spot going into the brackets. The rest of the race was a lot of pressure management and race strategy, where Turner performed well and accomplished his goal making it in the Top 4. Once he reached that, the pressure was off and it was all fun for him which paid off as he won the big final in front of Noah Elliot (USA) 2nd and Chris Vos (NED) third to take home Gold.

“I was laughing in the start gate trying to comprehend what was actually happening. Because of that carefree attitude I was able to shake off the jitters and just go have fun. I honestly didn’t know what to do when I crossed the finish line,” Turner said.

If you haven’t heard of Turner until today, remember the name. Or better yet, follow him on social media (@tyturner14) for a blend of some of the most amazing skydiving, sailing, snowboarding and inspirational adventures you’ve ever seen. The rookie to the World Para Snowboard scene is poised for big things in years to come.

Because of COVID-19 this was the only World Cup event of the 2021 season for the Para National Team.

“It’s a bit surreal! It was a last-minute decision to come here, and Tyler’s first World Cup event and he just won!” said Gregory Picard, National Para Team coach.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverSkiing and Snowboarding

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CFL continuing talks with federal government about return to field in ‘21

Just Posted

Nootka Sound RCMP and DFO Conservation and Protection Officers seized this 30 foot vessel, fishing gear and equipment as well as Chinook salmon, salmon roe, rock fish and ling cod after an investigation on Sept. 11. A judge in Campbell River on February hit the owner and his accomplices with significant fines, a ban on holding fishing licences and loss of equpment, including the boat’s motor and trolling motor. RCMP photo
Washington State trio’s fisheries violations the worst veteran officer has seen in 20 years

Judge bans three men from fishing or holding a fishing licence anywhere in Canada

The Campbell River Gun Club outdoor range is located on Argonaut Road west of Campbell River. CRGC/Facebook photo
Campbell River Gun Club range shutdown after complaints of stray bullets

The Campbell River Gun Club has shut down its rifle and pistol… Continue reading

Mosaic Forest Management will be testing out Tesla semis as part of a pilot project. Photo courtesy of Tesla Inc.
Electric logging trucks to be tested on Island

Mosaic Forest Management testing three Tesla semis

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations in Gold River area

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

Students at a previous NICBot Camp at the Campbell River campus show off what kind of tasks they’ve programmed their robot to do. Mirror File Photo
Youth camps are back at NIC this summer

Camps offered ‘with full health and safety plans in place to ensure the safety of all our students’

Burnaby MLA Raj Chouhan presides as Speaker of the B.C. legislature, which opened it spring session April 12 with a speech from the throne. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. NDP promises more health care spending, business support in 2021 budget

John Horgan government to ‘carefully return to balanced budgets’

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A lady wears a sticker given out after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count slows after last week’s peak

3,219 new cases since Friday, 18 additional deaths

North Cowichan councillor Tek Manhas did not violate the municipality’s code of conduct by posting a sexist meme on Facebook, council concludes. (File photo)
B.C. municipality to take no action against councillor who posted sexist meme

Tek Manhas’s meme doesn’t violate North Cowichan council’s code of conduct, municipality concludes

A 41-person air task force, including 12 members from 407 Long Range Patrol Squadron at 19 Wing Comox, seized more than $3 million CND worth of cocaine as part of Op Caribbe. Photo by Canadian Armed Forces Operations/Facebook
Vancouver Island team helps make $368 million three-tonne cocaine seizure

12 members from 19 Wing Comox involved in Op Caribbe

Killer whales surface near Sebastion Beach in Lantzville on Sunday, April 11. (Photos courtesy Ella Smiley)
Chainsaw and friends near the beach thrill orca watchers in Lantzville

Jagged-finned orca named Chainsaw and 17 others spent hours off Sebastion Beach this weekend

—Image: contributed
Indoor wine tastings still allowed in B.C., not considered a ‘social gathering’

“Tasting is really just part of the retail experience. The analogy I use is you wouldn’t buy a pair of pants without trying them on.”

A sign on a shop window indicates the store is closed in Ottawa, Monday March 23, 2020. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business is raising its estimate for the number of businesses that are considering the possibility of closing permanently. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Small business struggling amid COVID-19 pandemic looks for aid in Liberals’ budget

President Dan Kelly said it is crucial to maintain programs to help businesses to the other side of the pandemic

The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians says that includes attempts to steal Canadian research on COVID-19 and vaccines, and sow misinformation. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Intelligence committee warns China, Russia targeting Canadian COVID-19 research

Committee also found that the terrorist threat to Canada has shifted since its last such assessment

Most Read