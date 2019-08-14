Tyees finish third at 15U Provincials

Ahron Calalay touches third base during Bantam A baseball action at Nunns Park on July 28, 2019. The Campbell River Bantam A Tyees finished third at the 15U Provincial Championships Aug. 7-11. Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

The Campbell River Bantam A Tyees are coming home empty-handed from the 15U Provincials.

The team went 3-1 in round-robin play, qualifying for the final four on Sunday, but fell just short of the gold-medal game.

Coach Stewart Dumont said it was a good tournament for the team.

They showed a lot of heart playing over five days on the Lower Mainland Aug. 7-11.

The Tyees went into the tournament undefeated this season, after winning the Island Championships at the end of July.

They dropped their first game against the Tsawwassen A’s 3-2 and had to win their last three pool games in order to advance to the final four.

They went on to beat White Rock 9-7 on Thursday, the Tri City Thunder 17-2 on Friday and the Salmon Arm Hornets 17-5 on Saturday.

“The kids played super well; we were hitting super well,” said Dumont. “I was super proud of the kids. They really stuck together and got everything back on track.”

The team took the field Sunday afternoon for their semifinal against the Vancouver Mounties.

“We warmed up and just as the game got going, it started raining really heavily,” said Dumont.

The game took hours to play as the teams faced another rain delay.

The Mounties’ pitcher was hot and shut out the Tyee bats. They fell 5-0, but finished third overall.

Two other Campbell River minor baseball teams also attended their age group provincials championships.

The Peewee A Tyees recorded one win, while the Mosquito AA team was shut out of the win column.

