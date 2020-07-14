Tyee season kicks off July 15; and so does a seasonal regulation for boaters

The annual Tyee Club of British Columbia season starts Wednesday, July 15 and so does a seasonal regulation for boaters.

Under the Canada Shipping Act vessels under power are prohibited from traversing the Tyee Pool between July 15 and Sept. 15.

The Tyee Pool is the area from the Campbell River mouth to just north of the Argonaut pier. It extends out to a boundary that is a line from Orange Point in the north to Cape Mudge in the south.

“This regulation is in place to ensure safety to our small rowboats, after a tragic collision nearly took the lives of two of our members 33 years ago,” said a release from the Tyee Club.

Boaters traversing the Tyee Pool under motor power could face a fine of $230.

Campbell River

