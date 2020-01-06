Brendan Murray (26) fights for the puck deep in the Oceanside Generals end during regular season Junior B action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Jan. 3, 2020. The Storm beat the Generals 1-0. Murray has been named to the VIJHL team for the VIJHL/PJHL Prospects Game on Jan. 12. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Two Storm players invited to play in VIJHL/PJHL Prospects Game

Game to take place Jan, 12 in Nanaimo

There will be two familiar faces when the young stars of the Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL) and the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) meet in Nanaimo next weekend.

The inaugural VIJHL/PJHL Prospects Game is set to take place at 2 p.m. on Jan. 12 at the Nanaimo Ice Centre, known to Nanaimo Buccaneers fans as the Pirate Ship.

Campbell River Storm forward Brendan Murray and Jory Swanson will suit up for team VIJHL, which sees 16-18 year-olds’ talent showcased.

“We are excited to host the first-ever PJHL versus VIJHL Prospects Game,” said Clayton Robinson, owner of the host Nanaimo Buccaneers. “Nanaimo is a perfect location, being in the middle of the Island and close to the ferry terminals.”

Swanson, 18, is in his third year in the league. The Courtenay native is second in goals scored for the Storm this season with 10.

Murray, 18, is in his rookie VIJHL season with the Storm. He currently has seven goals.

Jory Swanson slides into the Oceanside crease during first period regular season VIJHL action at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River, B.C. on Nov. 29, 2019. The Campbell River Storm won in overtime 4-3. Swanson has been named to the VIJHL team for the VIJHL/PJHL Prospects Game on Jan. 12.Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

