Two fan-favourite hockey players return to stomping grounds

The Campbell River Storm has welcomed back a pair of skaters it wasn’t expecting to see this season.

Forwards Cody Savey and Jory Swanson have rejoined the team after starting the year with Junior A teams.

“We are exceptionally lucky to see both Savey and Swanny back with our club,” said Storm Head Coach and General Manager Lee Stone. “We expected both players to be at the Junior A level for the duration of the season.”

Swanson, 19, of Comox, B.C., was voted fan-favourite last year among the team’s skaters. In 37 regular season games, he had 35 points (12 goals and 23 assists). The five-foot-10, 165-pound forward is known for throwing his weight around on the ice and picked up 100 penalty minutes last season. He started the season with the Winkler Flyers of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League.

Savey, 19, of Gold River, B.C. started his season with the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the British Columbia Junior Hockey League (BCHL). Last year, in 37 regular season games, he posted 27 points (12 goals and 15 assists). Savey played one season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Seattle Thunderbirds after his rookie season with the Storm when he was voted fan-favourite. In 2018, the six-foot, 209-pound skater played for Team BC at the National Aboriginal Hockey Championship in Nova Scotia, capturing gold.

“Both players will be impact players immediately stepping into the lineup,” said Stone. “Not only are they bonafide offensive players in our league, they are both very, very difficult to play against. They make us a more talented team but maybe more importantly, they make us a harder team to play against.”

Swanson made his debut Friday night in the Storm’s victory over the Nanaimo Buccaneers, while Savey will join the team today.

