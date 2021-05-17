BCHL

Twenty-two BCHL grads chasing Stanley Cup as NHL playoffs begin

The list includes Alex Newhook, getting his first taste of NHL playoffs with the Colorado Avalanche

The 2021 National Hockey League playoffs got underway Saturday and there is a long list of BCHL alums competing for hockey’s holy grail. Twenty-two grads are chasing the Stanley Cup, 10 more than there were in last year’s playoffs.

Twelve of the 16 teams have at least one former BCHLer on the roster, led by the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators, who have three piece.

The Avs, one of the favourites to win it all, feature Norris Trophy contender Devon Toews (Surrey Eagles 2011-13) on defence and have Tyson Jost (Penticton Vees 2014-16) and Alex Newhook (Victoria Grizzlies 2017-19) at forward. Newhook is just six games into his NHL career after leaving the NCAA’s Boston College Eagles.

The Nashville Predators have a pair of Penticton Vees on the roster, defenceman Dante Fabbro (2014-16) and forward Ryan Johansen (2008-09) along with Westside Warriors alum Colton Sissons (2009-10).

RELATED: BC Hockey League submits notice to withdraw from CJHL

RELATED: BCHL stays tight-lipped about reasons for leaving Canadian Junior Hockey League

The Edmonton Oilers go into battle with Jujhar Khaira (Prince George 2010-12) and Kyle Turris (Burnaby Express 2005-07), facing off against the Winnipeg Jets with Jordie Benn (Victoria 2005-08) and Laurent Brossoit (Cowichan Valley 2009-10).

The Toronto Maple Leafs with Alex Kerfoot (Coquitlam Express 2011-13) and Riley Nash (Salmon Arm Silverbacks 2006-07) take on the Montreal Canadiens with goaltender Carey Price, who played for the BCHL’s Quesnel Millionaires way back in 2002-03.

Other BCHLers in the NHL playoffs include Boston’s Mike Reilly (Penticton 2011-12), Minnesota’s Brad Hunt (Burnaby Express 2006-08) and Andrew Hammond (Surrey/Vernon 2007-09), the New York Islanders’ Andrew Ladd (Coquitlam 2002-03) and Travis Zajac (Salmon Arm 2002-04), Pittsburgh’s Brandon Tanev (Surrey 2011-12), St. Louis’s Tyler Bozak (Victoria 2004-07) and Washington’s Daniel Carr (Powell River 2009-10) and Justin Schultz (Westside 2007-09).

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on

BCHLNHL

Previous story
Canucks power past playoff-bound Oilers 4-1 as NHL regular season winds down

Just Posted

From left are Michael Siemens, Ben Cyphery from the Young Professionals of Campbell River, Trudy Parry from the Better at Home project, and Michaela Arruda, Amanda Raleigh and Kelsey Anglin of the Young Professionals of Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Young Professionals raise over $6,000 for Better at Home project

Virtual dinner party held to raise funds for seniors

Nathan Zuk had left his mother’s residence in Whaletown on Cortes Island in mid-December 2020 in a 14’ skiff rowboat and headed to an unknown location near the Pryce Channel, Deer passage, or Toba Inlet. Photo courtesy RCMP
RCMP: help find man who set off from Cortes Island in 14-foot rowboat

Nathan Zuk may have been last seen in Toba Inlet approximately three weeks ago

A cloud of black smoke rose over Campbellton on Sunday as a shed was on fire. Photo courtesy Janet Barrett.
UPDATE: Fire crews attend structure fire in Campbellton area

Black smoke seen in vicinity of fire

The City of Campbell River will purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED) for the Overdose Prevention Site after a letter from a local paramedic pointed out it doesn’t have one. Black Press File Photo
City of Campbell River to buy defibrillator for downtown Overdose Prevention Site

Local paramedic pens letter asking for city’s assistance after trying other avenues to acquire AED

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Two knife incidents reported on same day in Campbell River

Stabbing and knife fight both occured on May 13

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames’ Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Statement of claim says the woman, identified only by her initials, suffered physical and emotional damages

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10-million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(PQB News file photo)
RCMP on the hunt for serial Rathtrevor Beach flasher

Two separate incidents noted at provincial park on April 30 and May 14

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Protesters seen here rallying against the injunction order on April 1. (Black Press Media file photo)
RCMP enforce injunction at Fairy Creek logging blockade near Port Renfrew

Protesters can remain but police will ensure open access for loggers

Kayak the humpback whale was found dead on a Haida Gwaii beach on Saturday, May 15, 2021. (Marine Education and Research Society)
Kayak the humpback whale found dead on Haida Gwaii beach

Whale was estimated to be only 18 years old

Then-finance minister Kevin Falcon presents his last B.C. budget, Feb. 21, 2012. The province was emerging from the 2009-10 recession and repaying federal incentive to cancel the harmonized sales tax. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Political veteran Kevin Falcon set for second run at B.C. Liberal leadership

Vancouver MLA Michael Lee announces on the same day

Most Read