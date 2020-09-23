Alain and Helene Bellemare return to Campbell River from Tuna fishing the west coast. Photo by Don Daniels

Tuna fishing is a shared effort for a Cortes Island family

By Don Daniels

On Sunday, Sept. 14 the smoke was in the air all around Campbell River and the next day it seemed even heavier.

I decided to spend some time throwing out some lures into Discovery Passage from the pier and see if the few remaining salmon would take interest in my Point Wilson Dart. There may have been 4 or 5 anglers fishing and the afternoon crowd numbered around 10.

Visibility was poor and Quadra Island was nowhere to be seen. The concession stand is open from noon to 9 p.m. and the washroom facilities are open during that time. Social distancing remains in effect and for the most part, anglers are fishing in their required space and few people ask questions then move on.

Since there was no wind, the smoke hung around and it seemed like a movie that you saw and wondered what was happening? The pinks are gone and have darkened up in the rivers and the Chinook salmon are around from undersized to a keeper around 23 pounds and even larger. Many anglers have moved on to areas north of Browns Bay or south to Bates Beach.

The salmon are around but COVID-19 and the travel ban is still with us; people are changing their way of fishing and boating. Garbage bins are around in the parking area and still, people are throwing out used masks and they are noticed hidden between the rocks.

I noticed a tuna boat and decided to take a look at what was happening. I met Helene Bellemare and she was moving tuna from the freezer. She mentioned that she had been fishing with her husband Alain on the west coast and that she loved the lifestyle on the water and decided to fish because of COVID-19. Her husband Alain had been fishing for years with his children. The family runs a few boats and the tuna boat was fishing about 100 miles off the west coast.

This year the tuna fishing was good and the Chinook salmon fishing could have been better. The tuna fishery is regulated, like any other commercial fishery and for a number of days, according to regulations, they may be situated in an area away from it all. Alain made it quite clear, the fisheries’ airplane was in close quarters many times a day and the comment was made that he was washing up on deck and the plane was doing surveillance.

The coho salmon are around and with the rain that will come, the rivers will rise and the salmon will move into the pools and the fishermen will follow.

The local fly casters will be spread along the shoreline and if you can get the fly out, a chance of hooking a coho is quite good. The fly action will last well into October and then the action comes to a dead stop. Beach anglers will wade in around Salmon Point and stretch out to the mouth of the Oyster River.

I heard of a new game fish that is getting attention in both Manitoba and Alberta. The tiger trout is a cross between a brown trout and a brook trout and it’s a cannibal in the water offering great fun for fly and spin casting enthusiasts.

We are still a few weeks before local lakes around Campbell River and Gold River get stocked. Fall fishing is a blast and if we can be smoke-free, get out there, cast some lures or flies in our local rivers and lakes.

Campbell Riverfishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Top-10 scorer from KIJHL acquired by Campbell River Storm

Just Posted

Art+Earth Festival gets growing this weekend

Find out what events are in-person and what’s happening online

Man, 20, injured after being set on fire while sleeping under Campbell River bridge

Man recovering from serious burns in hospital

Vancouver Island under a thunderstorm watch tonight

Environment Canada forecasts downpour and possible thunder and lightning

VIJHL season could start Oct. 1, says league president

League awaiting final approval from local health authorities and viaSport

Vancouver Island NDP MP responds to Liberal’s throne speech

’Feds say nice things but when it comes to taking action it’s a different story’ says North Island- Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney

B.C. reports 91 new cases as officials remain worried over ‘clusters of COVID-19

There have now been a total of 8,395 cases in B.C. since the pandemic began

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

First 8 months of fatal overdoses in B.C. have now exceeded 2019 death toll

Nine people died every two days in August, BC Coroners Service data shows

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Liberal effort to reset policy agenda panned by rivals as too much talk, not action

Trudeau said it’s ‘all too likely’ families won’t be able to gather for Thanksgiving next month

‘Show us the money’ for cannabis, local governments tell B.C.

Municipal tax, transit revenues falling as costs rise

Cops for Cancer: COVID-19 can’t stop Tour de Rock

‘having the chance to come back and ride this year means everything to me’

Most Read