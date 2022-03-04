Cowichan Valley Capitals forward Sam Schofield kneels to block a shot by Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau during the teams’ game at the Cowichan Arena on Jan. 1. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

TSN Island-bound to film ‘very special story’ of Alberni hockey player

Feature will follow Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau

Camera crews from TSN will be in Port Alberni this weekend, and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs are hoping to fill the Alberni Valley Multiplex with fans for their arrival.

TSN will be filming a feature on Bulldogs defenceman Emanuelson Charbonneau. The feature will be played on TSN NHL broadcasts, Sports Centre and on TSN’s digital social media and web platforms.

Camera crews will be in Port Alberni on March 4 to film Charbonneau in the community. Crews will also be at Weyerhaeuser Arena on Saturday, March 5 to film the evening game between the Bulldogs and the Surrey Eagles.

“Manu has a very special story of dedication and perseverance and we’re excited for Manu that TSN wants to share his story with our nation,” said David Michaud, Alberni Valley Bulldogs president. “Having TSN here also creates a tremendous opportunity for the Bulldogs program, and the community of Port Alberni, to showcase ourselves to a national audience.”

Michaud is hoping March 5 can be a sell-out night at the Multiplex. Tickets for the 7 p.m. game are available at the Bulldogs office in the Multiplex, or online at www.albernivalleybulldogs.ca.

