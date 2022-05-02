Prepare to see some terrific tackles on Friday, May 6, as Campbell River’s Carihi Secondary hosts the North Island Rugby 7s Championship. Submitted photo

Trying for tries

Campbell River hosts North Island Rugby 7s Championship Friday, May 6

Story contributed by Carihi Secondary’s Gillianne Stewardson:

The Carihi Senior Girls Rugby 7s team is set to host the North Island Championship on Friday (May 6).

The four-team tournament is set in round robin format, with the top two teams continuing on to the Island Championships on May 25 at St. Michael’s University School in Victoria.

Carihi will be playing off against Highland Secondary (Comox), Nanaimo District Secondary School, and Cowichan High (Duncan) in fast-paced 14-minute long 7s games on Carihi’s home field.

The Tyees are coming into the contest with high hopes after a 3rd place finish at the Shawnigan 7s tournament, and a 6th place finish at the Westshore 7s meet in Victoria.

With a 7-3 record for the 2022 season so far, the squad – formed of mostly new players – is looking forward to gaining more experience, and hopefully coming away with a positive result.

“The team has come amazingly far in their level of play since the first practices, and their enthusiasm for the game is fantastic,” said coach Monica Stewardson. “They have proven that they are a team to be taken seriously at these upcoming playoff tournaments.”

The girls are set to play at 10:40 a.m., 11:40 a.m. and 12:40 a.m. this Friday (May 6) on the lower Carihi field.


