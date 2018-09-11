Try out female hockey for free this weekend at Campbell River’s Esso Fun Day

Any females who want to get into hockey can check it out for free at Esso Fun Day at Stathcona Gardens on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The program is meant to be a fun day of hockey for the first time participant in the female game. If you are between the ages of four and 81 and want to give hockey a try, come on out because there is no experience necessary. If you need gear, inform the organizers and they can help you out.

On-ice activities are provided by certified coaches assisted by other on-ice role models. Individuals interested in pursuing hockey even further are given an opportunity to sign up at the program. The program is free but registration is a must due to insurance requirements. The session runs from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and is an opportunity to introduce players to the basics, to make new friends and to try the game without having to make a commitment. For more information, or to register email novicehurricanes@hotmail.com or call 250-668-2509.