FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display outside Falcon Stadium before an NHL Stadium Series outdoor hockey game between the Los Angeles Kings and Colorado Avalanche, at Air Force Academy, Colo. The NHL Players’ Association’s executive board is voting on a 24-team playoff proposal as the return-to-play format, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, late Thursday, May 21, 2020. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

Trudeau says government is ‘open’ to NHL hub cities operating in Canada

NHL is looking at a return to action from that would feature 24 teams operating out of two hubs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is “open” to the NHL operating a hub city in Canada, so long as it is allowed by local health authorities.

Trudeau said Tuesday that the decision will need to be made by the NHL and the provincial and municipal governments where the league wishes to operate.

The NHL is looking at a return to action from that would feature 24 teams operating out of two hubs. The league has narrowed down its potential sites to 10 cities, including Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver.

However, the league has said it will not operate out of a Canadian city if players are subject to the mandatory 14-day quarantine currently in effect at the national border.

The NHL is currently in Phase 2 of its return to action plan, meaning players can use team facilities to train in small groups.

The league hopes to progress to Phase 3, the opening of training camps, on July 10, with a return to competition later in the summer.

The NHL suspended its season March 12 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Canadian Press

