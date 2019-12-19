From left, Trent Thompson, Brooklyn Jones and Robert Campbell represented Heart Soul Muay Thai at the West Coast Combat Championships in Nanaimo on Dec. 8. Photo by Heart Soul Muay Thai/Facebook

Trio of young Muay Thai athletes gains competition experience in Nanaimo

Trent Thompson finishes second in first-ever tournament

A trio of Muay Thai athletes gained experience at the West Coast Combat Championships in Nanaimo at the start of the month.

Brooklyn Jones, Robert Campbell and Trent Thompson represented Heart & Soul Muay Thai Academy at the Dec. 8 event.

“Brook and Robert made huge improvements from the last one and we are happy with the skill, technique and sportsmanship shown,” a post to the team’s Facebook page said.

Jones was fifth in her division and Campbell was fourth.

Thompson, 10, was competing in his first-ever tournament and came in second in his division after faced a 14-year-old competitor.

“(He) showcased heart and determination and a no-quit attitude,” the post said.

“I am proud of their performances and proud to see that none of them backed down,” said coach Sandra Bastian.

Even though the group didn’t win any gold medals, the coaches say they’re proud of how the athletes represented their team.

From left, Trent Thompson, Brooklyn Jones and Robert Campbell and coaches Chris Fair and Sandra Bastian represented Heart & Soul Muay Thai at the West Coast Combat Championships in Nanaimo on Dec. 8. Photo by Heart & Soul Muay Thai/Facebook

